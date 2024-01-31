Rebellion Nova Earns Impact Level 5 Provisional Authorization to Test Department of Defense Networks

Rebellion Defense achieves the highest unclassified level of authorization to uncover security gaps in mission-critical networks and infrastructure across the Department of Defense.





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity–Rebellion Defense, a leading U.S. defense software and services company, today announced it has received an Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization (PA) from the United States Department of Defense (DoD) for Rebellion Nova, enabling the DoD and defense-affiliated agencies to deploy the threat emulation software faster. Rebellion Nova is now on the short list of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions with an IL5 PA. The Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) sponsored the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) PA assessment of this capability.

“National security organizations can now deploy Nova’s automated adversary emulation capabilities in production environments without spending additional resources on lengthy assessments,” said Ben FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer at Rebellion Defense. “This IL5 provisional authorization is a major milestone that shows that Rebellion Defense’s security safeguards have been rigorously vetted.”

Achieving an IL5 PA involves a stringent pre-screening, assessment, validation, and authorization process. The DoD uses Impact Levels to categorize and define the sensitivity of data and associated security requirements, with an IL5 being the highest level for controlled unclassified information. With the DoD IL5, Rebellion Nova can now be quickly integrated by a variety of unclassified National Security Systems (NSS) to safeguard mission-critical data and harden networks.

Trusted by organizations like the U.S. Army PEO C3T and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Rebellion Nova emulates the latest adversary attacks to validate Zero Trust architecture, secure software development environments, and pinpoint vulnerabilities that pose the greatest threat to mission operations. Rebellion Nova can be deployed to test connected and disconnected operational environments across enterprise networks and military software factories.

