Home Business Wire Rambus Protects Data Center Infrastructure with Quantum Safe Engine IP
Business Wire

Rambus Protects Data Center Infrastructure with Quantum Safe Engine IP

di Business Wire

Highlights:




  • Expands industry-leading family of Quantum Safe IP solutions for data center and government hardware security
  • Integrates into root of trust or embedded secure element in advanced SoCs and FPGAs
  • Delivers cryptographic acceleration with leading NIST-selected quantum-resistant algorithms

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CryptographyRambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the availability of a Quantum Safe Engine (QSE) for integration into hardware security elements in ASICs, SoCs and FPGAs. Quantum computers will enable adversaries to break current asymmetric encryption, placing important data and assets at risk. The Rambus QSE IP core uses NIST-selected quantum-resistant algorithms to protect valuable data center and government hardware against attacks emerging in the post quantum computing era.

From AI, to streaming video, to email, the applications we rely on daily depend on the integrity of data and must be guarded against the growing risk of attacks enabled by quantum computers,” said Neeraj Paliwal, general manager of Silicon IP at Rambus. “The Rambus Quantum Safe Engine is another important addition to our security IP portfolio helping customers transition to Quantum Safe Cryptography starting today.”

Quantum computers will provide individuals and organizations the exponential speed-up and compute power needed to solve some of today’s most complex problems, including the ability to decrypt current data encryption algorithms,” said Heather West, PhD, research manager of Quantum Computing Research at IDC. “Implementing quantum-resistant cryptography now is key for organizations to protect their past, current and future data from quantum computing enabled attacks.”

The Rambus QSE IP is available as a standalone cryptographic core or integrated in the Rambus Quantum Safe Root of Trust IP as a comprehensive hardware security solution. It supports the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) draft standards for quantum-resistant algorithms (FIPS 203 ML-KEM and FIPS 204 ML-DSA), and provides SHA-3, SHAKE-128 and SHAKE-256 acceleration. For highly secure applications requiring additional protection against differential power analysis (DPA) attacks, a DPA version of the QSE IP is available.

Availability and Additional Information:

The Rambus QSE is available for licensing today. Learn more at https://www.rambus.com/security/quantum-safe-cryptography/qse-ip-86/.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com
Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog
Twitter: @rambusinc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory solutions that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Contacts

Cori Pasinetti

Rambus Corporate Communications

t: (650) 309-6226

cpasinetti@rambus.com

Articoli correlati

The ams OSRAM SFH 7018 Enables Improved Quality of Heart Rate and Blood Oxygen Measurements for Wearables

Business Wire Business Wire -
The new SFH 7018 red/green/IR LED increases total radiant intensity by more than 40 percent over the previous generation...
Continua a leggere

SoftServe Named as a Challenger in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
Recognized for our ability to execute and completeness of visionAUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GenerativeAI--SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services...
Continua a leggere

New Relic Appoints Ashan Willy as Chief Executive Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Bill Staples to Depart Following Successful Company TransformationSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php