Rafay Systems and NTT DATA Partner to Reduce the Complexity of Kubernetes Management and Operations for EMEA and APAC Regions

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rafay Systems, the leading platform provider for Kubernetes Management and Operations, announced it has entered into a reseller partnership with NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader. The partnership will expand the adoption of Rafay’s Kubernetes Operations Platform (KOP) in EMEA and APAC regions. Together, Rafay and NTT DATA will help enterprises significantly reduce the complexity, resource requirements and spiraling costs associated with do-it-yourself (DIY) Kubernetes to ensure the success of application modernization initiatives.

“ Companies that leverage the power of SaaS for Kubernetes infrastructure and modern application lifecycle management are winning in their respective markets,” said Haseeb Budhani, CEO and co-founder of Rafay Systems. “ By partnering with a revered IT services company like NTT DATA, our joint expertise and best-in-class services can serve more regions around the world and help companies in those markets modernize their infrastructure faster and with less overhead.”

Rafay’s cloud-built KOP is the only SaaS solution that streamlines Kubernetes operations for companies deploying modern applications in public clouds, data centers or at remote/edge locations by adding automation, security, visibility and governance capabilities to any Kubernetes distribution and infrastructure. With Rafay, platform and development teams accelerate application modernization by rapidly deploying and easily managing the full lifecycle of Kubernetes without the risk and overhead associated with piecing together multiple tools for capabilities such as cluster lifecycle management, secure access, service mesh, GitOps for Kubernetes, cost management and more with DIY approaches.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Rafay and bring its Kubernetes Operations Platform to global markets and empower customers to alleviate the pain of managing Kubernetes at scale,” said Tom Winstanley, CTO and head of new ventures at NTT DATA UK. “ Instead of struggling to manage the Day-2 operations of Kubernetes, customers can take advantage of a SaaS platform that already has best-in-class automation, security, visibility and governance capabilities built-in. Rafay brings this game-changing solution to the table, making the business value of quickly and easily scaling modern applications a reality.”

NTT DATA—a part of NTT Group—is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.

Rafay delivers the first Kubernetes management and operations platform purpose-built for platform teams. Rafay’s cloud-made solution, Kubernetes Operations Platform, provides the automation and governance capabilities that platform teams need to standardize Kubernetes toolsets and workflows. With Rafay, platform teams at MoneyGram, GuardantHealth, Verizon and many other companies are operating Kubernetes environments across data centers, public cloud and Edge environments with centralized visibility and access control, environment standardization, and guardrail enforcement. As a result, platform teams are able to deliver self-service and automation capabilities that delight developer and operations teams. For more information, please visit www.rafay.co.

