RAB Microfluidics Secures Contract With Global Energy Giant to Develop Autonomous Oil Monitoring System for Shipping Vessels

ABERDEEN, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RAB Microfluidics has secured a £750,000 contract with a global energy giant to develop an autonomous oil monitoring system for 2-stroke marine vessel engines, based on its patented ‘lab-on-a-chip’ technology. Upon completion, RAB’s autonomous oil condition monitoring system is set to be deployed across the maritime cargo sector.

The development of the autonomous system follows the successful launch of its Oleum Oracle portable oil condition monitoring system in 2023. Oleum Oracle has already been deployed by operators in the European energy and shipping sectors.

Dr Rotimi Alabi, CEO and Founder of RAB Microfluidics, said: “We are thrilled to partner with a major player in the global energy sector, and the collaboration signifies the growing recognition of our innovative oil condition monitoring solutions. The development of this autonomous system will empower the maritime cargo industry to optimise operations and ensure the smooth running of their fleets.”

Michael O’Sullivan, RAB’s Head of Technology, added that: “This award validates the efforts and success of over 2 years of R&D by our talented team of physicists, chemists, and engineers who developed and field-trialled an advanced prototype. With this partnership, we will now take our ‘first of its kind’ automated oil condition monitoring solution to the market by the end of 2025.”

Reducing downtime by around 25 per cent, while reducing operating and maintenance costs by approximately 15 per cent, RAB anticipates widespread adoption of its Oleum Oracle system over the next 12-24 months, and expects to deploy hundreds of the systems globally, including in the energy, renewable, offshore wind, shipping, and industrial sectors.

RAB’s Oleum Oracle system is supported by RAB-Illuminare, a platform that delivers online visualisation of live data from Oleum.

