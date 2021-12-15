Quidel Announces Sponsorship and Community Partnership With the Chicago Blackhawks

Multi-year partnership agreement features in-arena advertising, promotions, and community services

Partnership includes donation of Quidel’s QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Tests to Chicago Blackhawks Foundation community partners

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, has executed a multi-year partnership agreement with the Chicago Blackhawks to sponsor team promotions and community services. In the first year of the partnership agreement, the Blackhawks will work with Quidel to provide QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Tests free-of-charge to multiple Chicago Blackhawks Foundation community partners to help support local youth and their program staff to continue to learn and play with greater peace of mind.

“Quidel’s partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks grew out of our commitment to expand equitable access to healthcare and our shared dedication to service, especially in this time of great need,” said Douglas Bryant, President and CEO of Quidel. “We look forward to working with the Blackhawks, Fifth Third Arena, and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation on initiatives that address current community health needs in ways that can create a positive impact. We believe our QuickVue At-Home rapid antigen tests will be particularly effective in this regard.”

Recipients of the first Quidel donation include SOS Villages, Millennium Enterprises, Marillac St. Vincent Family Services, Austin Childcare Providers Network, The Bloc Chicago, and Cocina Fusion.

“We are grateful to Quidel for their donation of QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Tests to a number of our Chicago Blackhawks Foundation partners, who each serve our neighboring West Side community in a unique way,” said Sara Guderyahn, Blackhawks Vice President of Community Partnerships & Executive Director of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. “As our community continues to work to keep Chicago safe from COVID-19, Quidel’s donation will help these organizations quickly identify potential outbreaks and support efforts to keep everything from afterschool programming to small businesses running.”

The QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test allows individuals to easily perform the test themselves without a doctor’s prescription and get results in 10 minutes from nasal swab samples. The QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test shows excellent performance, with positive results agreeing with PCR 83.5% of the time, and negative results agreeing 99.2% of the time, delivering confidence to individuals running the test and helping to prevent asymptomatic virus spread.

In addition to the community health initiative that is the bedrock of Quidel’s partnership with the Blackhawks, Quidel’s sponsorship agreement with the Blackhawks includes in-arena and practice facility marketing assets as well as sponsorship of an “Instant Analysis” feature during games.

“Our mission has been to democratize access to affordable and highly accurate COVID-19 testing so that people can take charge of their own health and protect others,” Mr. Bryant noted. “The rapid testing and health education we are doing in partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation can provide the broader community a trusted brand to turn to for critical information they need to return some normalcy to their lives,” he concluded.

The QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test is only for use under the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization. The QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test has not been FDA-cleared or approved. The test has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

About the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation

As the Chicago Blackhawks’ official charitable arm, the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation works to create a healthier, smarter, more secure world for children and families across Chicagoland. By providing access to programming and resources that make a positive impact, the organization strives to invest in Chicagoland’s youth, support local families in need and honor the sacrifices of others in addition to growing the great game of hockey. For more information, please visit Blackhawks.com/Foundation.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names Sofia®, Solana®, Lyra®, Triage® and QuickVue, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.

View our story told by our people at www.quidel.com/ourstory

