QuantumScape Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles, today announced it will release 2021 fourth quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. This will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, of QuantumScape.

Starting February 8th, retail and institutional shareholders can submit and upvote questions they would like addressed on the earnings call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the most upvoted questions. To submit questions, please visit the Say online platform; shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. We will accept questions on the Q&A platform until Friday, February 11, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The earnings call will be accessible live via a webcast on QuantumScape’s IR Events Calendar page. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for 12 months.

