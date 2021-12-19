QualiZeal Partners With LambdaTest

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AsadKhan–QualiZeal, a fast-growing Digital Quality Engineering firm, announces strategic partnership with LambdaTest, a leading test execution platform.

“We are excited to announce this partnership,” says QualiZeal CEO, Pradeep Govindasamy. He further adds that this partnership will strengthen/enable unparalleled experiences in the end-to-end digital testing journey through automation of cross-browser testing and mobile application testing on the cloud.

LambdaTest is the fastest-growing cloud-based test execution platform. It allows software testers and developers to perform live and automated tests on their websites and web apps across 3000+ browsers, browser versions, and operating systems.

Together with LambdaTest, QualiZeal will utilize the cloud test execution platform for its digital quality needs and enable the workforce to transform the skills needed for cross-browser testing solutions.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with QualiZeal,” says LambdaTest Co-Founder and CEO Asad Khan. Talking about the partnership, “This partnership will help us extend our offerings to a wider customer base and bring significant improvements in testing effectiveness and efficiency for the users. LambdaTest’s fastest test execution grid empowers QualiZeal customers to reduce test execution time, accelerate their release cycles, increase productivity and achieve a faster go-to-market. Customers will also be able to maintain seamless end-user experience with increased test coverage on multiple OS & Browser configurations.”

About QualiZeal

QualiZeal is a trusted partner for end-to-end, Quality Engineering solutions and services for the digital world. We help our clients tackle quality engineering challenges through our innovative solutions that will help them to harness technological changes and gain a competitive advantage.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest’s test execution platform allows users to run manual and automated web and mobile apps tests across 3000+ different browsers, browser versions, and operating system environments. Over 500 enterprises and 600,000+ users across 132 countries rely on LambdaTest for their test execution needs.

