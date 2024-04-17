Home Business Wire Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2024...
Business Wire

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, will release its financial results for the first quarter 2024 after market close on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Q2 will host a corresponding conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.


Conference Call Details

Date:

 

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time:

 

5:00 p.m. EDT

Hosts:

 

Matt Flake, CEO / David Mehok, CFO / Kirk Coleman, President / Jonathan Price, EVP Strategy and Emerging Businesses

Conference Call Registration:

 

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I608108

Webcast Registration:

 

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/788097979

 

 

 

 

 

 

All participants must register using the above links (either the webcast or conference call). A webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Q2 website at http://investors.Q2.com/. In addition, a live conference call dial-in will be available upon registration. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call. Q2 has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up-to-date.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT
Jean Kondo

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

510-823-4728

jean.kondo@Q2.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Josh Yankovich

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

512-682-4463

josh.yankovich@Q2.com

Articoli correlati

Qualified Unveils Piper: Your New AI SDR

Business Wire Business Wire -
Piper, the AI SDR, intelligently engages and converts website visitors; helping revenue teams grow their pipeline, without growing their...
Continua a leggere

Grace Health Technology Named Benefactor Presenter at Executive War College 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EWC--Grace Health Technology, a leading provider of innovative laboratory software solutions, secures a coveted position as...
Continua a leggere

IonQ to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 8, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced that the company will...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php