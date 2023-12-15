PURE Bioscience Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Update on Business and PURE’s SDC-Based Antimicrobial Food Safety Solutions

Summary of Results – Fiscal First Quarter Operations

Net product sales were $718,000 and $467,000 for the fiscal first quarters ended October 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase of $251,000 was attributable to increased sales across our distribution and end-user network.

Net loss for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2023 was $735,000, compared to $993,000 for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2023 was $655,000, compared to $909,000 for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Net loss per share was ($0.01) for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2023, compared to ($0.01) for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Robert Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer, said, “As indicated by our Q1 revenue, our sales initiatives are beginning to pay off. Our product revenue increased $251,000 against the first quarter of the prior year and over $100,000 compared with Q4 of our last fiscal year. As the world begins to look for alternatives to traditional toxic chemistries, more are turning to PURE’s innovative solutions.”

Business Update

While remaining committed to and increasing revenue by bringing unique solutions to the industry, our team remains focused on the following:

Customer first approach. Servicing the customer with site visits has allowed our team to gain trust with plant management. In-person meetings provide a great opportunity to collaborate with our customers to ensure we meet their unique food safety sanitization challenges.

Servicing the customer with site visits has allowed our team to gain trust with plant management. In-person meetings provide a great opportunity to collaborate with our customers to ensure we meet their unique food safety sanitization challenges. Corporate engagement. Regular meetings with key corporate leadership has allowed the Company to calibrate on specific customer challenges and goals, show where we can provide solutions, and ensure alignment for the best customer experience.

Regular meetings with key corporate leadership has allowed the Company to calibrate on specific customer challenges and goals, show where we can provide solutions, and ensure alignment for the best customer experience. Leveraging decades of combined experience. Our sales and technical staff have a combined total of nearly 100 years’ experience in food plant environments. By working together, our team is able to help solve the many challenges our customers face.

Our sales and technical staff have a combined total of nearly 100 years’ experience in food plant environments. By working together, our team is able to help solve the many challenges our customers face. Innovative solutions. Our team continues to educate itself on industry trends and trajectory to help take our customer experience to the next level. We are in the early stages of working with industry partners on conceptual development to enhance the sanitation processes using internet of things ( IoT ), software as a service ( SaaS ), and automation in addition to ongoing R&D work.

Tim Steffensmeier, Vice President of Sales, said, “Our efficacy and unique product profile is opening doors across the food processing industry as the go-to final step for killing resistant bacteria. The Company’s unique regulatory approvals and application technology allows food processing plants to use our chemistry in the production process as an effective intervention step, in addition to routine and periodic cleaning. We view this as a competitive advantage that further differentiates our solution versus the status quo. Customer focus, team experience and leveraging new application technology, as well as trade show attendance and targeted marketing have heightened our brand awareness and solutions within the food safety industry. Doors that were once closed are now opening.”

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE is focused on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products primarily in the food safety arena. We provide solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. This is a broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent, and formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE’s mailing address located in El Cajon, California (San Diego County area) serves as its official address for all business requirements. Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com.

Forward-looking Statements: Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release, including quotes from management, concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, business outlook, future performance, future potential revenues, expected results of the Company’s marketing efforts, the execution of contracts under negotiation and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s failure to implement or otherwise achieve the benefits of its proposed business initiatives and plans; acceptance of the Company’s current and future products and services in the marketplace, including the Company’s ability to convert successful evaluations and tests for PURE Control and PURE Hard Surface into customer orders and customers continuing to place product orders as expected and to expand their use of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with its partners and other counterparties; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues and reduce its operating expenses in order to reach profitability; the Company’s ability to raise the funding required to support its continued operations and the implementation of its business plan; the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive required regulatory approvals for such products, including the required data and regulatory approvals required to use its SDC-based technology as a direct food contact processing aid in raw meat processing and to expand its use in OLR poultry processing; competitive factors, including customer acceptance of the Company’s SDC-based products that are typically more expensive than existing treatment chemicals; dependence upon third-party vendors, including to manufacture its products; and other risks detailed in the Company’s periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023 and Form 10-Q for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2023. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

PURE Bioscience, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets October 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,440,000 $ 1,095,000 Accounts receivable 347,000 285,000 Inventories, net 104,000 88,000 Restricted cash 75,000 75,000 Prepaid expenses 100,000 61,000 Total current assets 2,066,000 1,604,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 184,000 221,000 Total assets $ 2,250,000 $ 1,825,000 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficiency) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 652,000 $ 422,000 Accrued liabilities 154,000 110,000 Total current liabilities 806,000 532,000 Long-term liabilities Note payable to related parties 1,827,000 1,021,000 Total long-term liabilities 1,827,000 1,021,000 Total liabilities 2,633,000 1,553,000 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficiency) Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized, 111,856,473 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2023, and July 31, 2023 1,119,000 1,119,000 Additional paid-in capital 132,478,000 132,398,000 Accumulated deficit (133,980,000 ) (133,245,000 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficiency) (383,000 ) 272,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficiency) $ 2,250,000 $ 1,825,000

PURE Bioscience, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended October 31, 2023 2022 Net product sales $ 718,000 $ 467,000 Royalty revenue 4,000 4,000 Total revenue 722,000 471,000 Cost of goods sold 280,000 214,000 Gross Profit 442,000 257,000 Operating costs and expenses Selling, general and administrative 1,073,000 1,165,000 Research and development 80,000 78,000 Total operating costs and expenses 1,153,000 1,243,000 Loss from operations (711,000 ) (986,000 ) Other income (expense) Other income (expense), net — (5,000 ) Interest expense, net (24,000 ) (2,000 ) Total other income (expense) (24,000 ) (7,000 ) Net loss $ (735,000 ) $ (993,000 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 111,856,473 111,356,473

PURE Bioscience, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Stockholders’ Equity (Deficiency) (Unaudited) Common Stock Additional Paid-In Accumulated Total Stockholders’ Equity Shares Amount Capital Deficit (Deficiency) Balance July 31, 2023 111,856,473 $ 1,119,000 $ 132,398,000 $ (133,245,000 ) $ 272,000 Share-based compensation expense – stock options — — 80,000 — 80,000 Net loss — — — (735,000 ) (735,000 ) Balance October 31, 2023 (Unaudited) 111,856,473 $ 1,119,000 $ 132,478,000 $ (133,980,000 ) $ (383,000 )

Common Stock Additional Paid-In Accumulated Total Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance July 31, 2022 111,356,473 $ 1,114,000 $ 132,079,000 $ (129,284,000 ) $ 3,909,000 Share-based compensation expense – stock options — — 63,000 — 63,000 Share-based compensation expense – restricted stock units — — 21,000 — 21,000 Net loss — — — (993,000 ) (993,000 ) Balance October 31, 2022 (Unaudited) 111,356,473 $ 1,114,000 $ 132,163,000 $ (130,277,000 ) $ 3,000,000

PURE Bioscience, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss $ (735,000 ) $ (993,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation 80,000 84,000 Depreciation and amortization 37,000 30,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (62,000 ) (51,000 ) Inventories (16,000 ) (60,000 ) Prepaid expenses (39,000 ) (36,000 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 274,000 124,000 Interest on note payable 21,000 — Net cash used in operating activities (440,000 ) (902,000 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment — (37,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities — (37,000 ) Financing activities Net proceeds from note payable to related parties 785,000 — Net cash provided by financing activities 785,000 — Net increase and (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 345,000 (939,000 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,170,000 3,466,000 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,515,000 $ 2,527,000 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,440,000 $ 2,452,000 Restricted cash $ 75,000 $ 75,000 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,515,000 $ 2,527,000

