Allshares Solidifies Nordic Leadership With the Acquisition of Aktieinvest Incentives

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bregal Milestone, a leading European technology and software private equity firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Aktieinvest Incentives by its portfolio company, Allshares, a pioneering compensation and long-term incentive software and services provider. Following Allshares’ recent acquisition of Novare Pay, the strategic addition of Aktieinvest Incentives further establishes the company at the forefront of providing comprehensive compensation and incentive solutions in Sweden.





Aktieinvest Incentives is a leading provider of share plan and equity incentive administration to business customers in Sweden. Following the acquisition, Aktieinvest Incentives will fully integrate with Allshares’ state-of-the-art equity plan administration platform. Current Aktieinvest Incentives customers can expect uninterrupted service and will benefit from Allshares’ exceptional client support and end-to-end solutions, including expanded offerings like tax services and IFRS reporting.

In a statement from Louise Hagsten, CEO of Aktieinvest Incentives, the decision to integrate with Allshares was underscored by its unmatched holistic software and services offering. “Our partnership with Allshares heralds a new era of innovation and client-centricity for Aktieinvest Incentives customers. We were drawn to Allshares’ commitment to excellence and their robust equity plan administration product suite which includes tax and IFRS reporting capabilities. We are confident that joining forces with Allshares will translate to an enhanced digital participant experience for Aktieinvest Incentives’ customers.”

Erika Andersson, former CEO of Novare Pay and recently appointed CEO of Allshares Sweden, stated, “The reception of Allshares by Novare Pay customers and the broader Swedish market has been overwhelmingly positive. I am confident that Aktieinvest Incentives’ customers will have a similar experience, thanks to Allshares’ customer-centric and innovative approach to compensation solutions. The Allshares proposition stands out in the market, and I am eager to maintain our longstanding relationship with Aktieinvest Incentives’ customers. With Allshares, we can offer an enhanced equity plan administration proposition, further improving our ability to serve customers effectively.”

Pertti Helaniemi, CEO of Allshares Finland, highlighted the continuity and seamless experience that customers can expect from the addition of Aktieinvest Incentives to the Allshares ecosystem. “At Allshares, we are dedicated to maintaining high standards of service and innovation. In addition to Allshares’ comprehensive equity plan administration platform, our Pay Incentives, Pay Governance and Pay Analytics service offerings mean clients can expect a seamless one-stop experience for all their compensation needs.”

John Hales, Managing Director at Bregal Milestone, reiterated the company’s vision and the integral role that Aktieinvest Incentives plays in achieving it. “At Allshares, the vision is to deliver leading compensation solutions that drive high performance for both private and publicly listed customers throughout Europe. The acquisition of Aktieinvest Incentives is a testament to our commitment to this vision, as it strengthens our position as a leader in the Nordic region and reinforces our ability to deliver exceptional value to leading companies. We are thrilled to welcome Aktieinvest Incentives to the Allshares family and look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to deliver distinctive compensation solutions.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and are subject to customary closing conditions.

About Bregal Milestone

Bregal Milestone is a leading European software and technology private equity firm with c.€1.3 billion of capital raised since inception. The firm provides growth capital and operational support to build market-leading technology companies. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment platform with assets under management of over €18 billion. Bregal Milestone was recognised by GrowthCap as one of the Top Growth Equity Firms of 2023. For more information, visit www.bregalmilestone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Allshares

Allshares is a pioneering provider of compensation and incentive solutions in Europe. Trusted by leading multinational enterprises, Allshares will now serve approximately 900 clients in more than 60 countries with an end-to-end digital turnkey solution for equity plan management. Companies and participants can use its proprietary software and services to administer share plans in full compliance with relevant regulations, legal, and tax frameworks, as well as deliver seamless and automated IFRS reporting of share plans to companies. For more information, visit www.allshares.com.

About Aktieinvest

Aktieinvest Incentives is a part of Aktieinvest. Aktieinvest, among Sweden’s oldest online brokers, boasts a 50-year legacy and 60,000 customers. Aktieinvest offers monthly share savings, dividend reinvestment, and handles corporate events, essentially simplifying stock investment. With a workforce of around 40, and a customer-centric approach, Aktieinvest has consistently sought to modernize and enhance its offerings, ensuring that clients can seamlessly save and invest in both Swedish and foreign stocks, funds, and ETFs. Since June 2023, Aktieinvest has been under the ownership of Söderberg & Partners, a prominent financial advisor and intermediary in the Nordic region. For more information, visit www.allshares.com.

Contacts

Jillian Hazelton



Head of Marketing & Communications



Jillian.hazelton@bregal.com