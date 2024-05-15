Ivanti Launches New Tech Alliance Marketplace, Connecting Customers and Partners to Innovative Solutions

The Ivanti Tech Alliance Marketplace caters to the unique needs of customers while empowering partners to amplify their solutions and drive business growth.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, launched its new Tech Alliance Marketplace. Designed to cater to the evolving needs of customers, the new marketplace platform redefines how partners and customers engage with the Ivanti solution ecosystem. The marketplace introduces self-service capabilities that empower users to seamlessly manage, edit and submit their solution listings — facilitating a dynamic and interconnected tech environment.





With a user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation, users can effortlessly explore a comprehensive selection of integrations, add-ons and connectors curated to enhance the functionality of Ivanti’s suite of products such as Unified Endpoint Management, Network and Endpoint Security, Service & Asset Management, and more.

“Being committed to empowering our partners and customers, we aim to provide the essential tools they need to excel in today’s fast-paced digital environment,” said Ram Motipally, VP of Partnerships and Business Development, Ivanti. “The launch of our new Tech Alliance Marketplace marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver groundbreaking solutions that generate tangible business impact.”

The marketplace platform, powered by Pronto is robust and comprehensive in its features and capabilities. At launch, Ivanti will be leveraging Pronto’s marketplace capabilities to list solutions and in subsequent phases use the platform’s extended capabilities to list partner services, partner portal, account mapping and more.

The Ivanti One Tech Alliance Partner Program brings together a dynamic community of partners, each offering unique solutions designed to complement and extend the capabilities of Ivanti’s product portfolio.

To learn more, please visit Ivanti Tech Alliance Marketplace and sign up to become an Ivanti One Partner.

About Ivanti

Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and elevate employees’ experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons – a cloud-scale, intelligent hyperautomation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Contacts

Ivanti



press@ivanti.com