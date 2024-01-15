proteanTecs and Advantest to Host Exclusive Tech Summit During Tokyo Automotive World 2024

Jan. 24 event features influencer Monozukuri-Taro and speakers from NTT, Renesas Electronics, Advantest and proteanTecs

HAIFA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, announced that it will co-host an exclusive event with leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation during Tokyo Automotive World 2024. The proteanTecs and Advantest Tech Summit will feature keynotes and a panel discussion with executives from Renesas, NTT, Advantest and proteanTecs, along with a presentation by the top Japanese YouTuber in the semiconductor industry, Monozukuri-Taro. The Tech Summit will be held on Jan. 24 from 16:30-19:30 JST at the Tokyo Bay Ariake Washington Hotel. For more information and to request an invitation, click here.









“It’s an exciting time to be in the advanced electronics realm as we usher in a new era of mega-functionality that contributes to the betterment of society,” said Uzi Baruch, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at proteanTecs. “Co-hosted with our partner Advantest, our Tech Summit will focus on the role of data in driving electronics innovation—from ML/ AI advancements to ecosystem collaboration and standardization. Japan has proven to be a strategic market for proteanTecs as companies throughout the value chain adapt our solutions to achieve unprecedented levels of resilience, safety and operational efficiencies. We look forward to strengthening our relationships and building new connections at Automotive World and into 2024.”

proteanTecs will have a booth (#E47-8j) at the Automotive World 2024 exhibition, taking place from Jan. 24-26 at the Tokyo Big Sight. The company has also reserved a private meeting room to showcase two customer demos with proven silicon results, for in-mission operational monitoring, power reduction, and die-to-die interconnect monitoring. To request a booth meeting or a customer demo, visit this webpage.

proteanTecs’ CSO Uzi Baruch will speak on “Prognostics and Monitoring of Automotive Electronics Using On-Chip Telemetry” on Jan. 24 at 13:00. Inbar Weintrob, proteanTecs’ VP of Silicon Technologies, will give a talk on “The Future of Functional Safety (FuSa)” on Jan. 24 at 13:50. Both sessions will be in the Connected Vehicle Expo.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company’s deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. The company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India, South Korea and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.

Contacts

Elizabeth Brown, Media Relations



elizabeth@proteanTecs.com

+1 619-993-4648