Projection and Baltimore Convention Center Renew Partnership, Expanding Services

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Projection, a leading event technology service provider, is delighted to announce the renewal and expansion of its partnership with the Baltimore Convention Center through 2031. As part of this continued collaboration, Projection will maintain its position as the preferred in-house audiovisual services provider while introducing exclusive rigging services to enhance the event experience for clients at the Center.





Larry Taylor, Corporate Vice President for the In-House Division at Projection, expressed enthusiasm about the renewed collaboration: “We are excited to build upon our strong relationship with the Baltimore Convention Center and provide ‘The Projection Difference’ to our mutual clients. The addition of exclusive rigging services provides clients of the building with another tool for planners to successfully execute turn-key meetings and events in Baltimore.”

The extended partnership reaffirms Projection’s commitment to fostering the growth of meetings and events in Baltimore, Maryland. Leveraging over 50 years of experience in the meetings and convention industry, Projection is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that align with the evolving needs of clients and event planners. By offering exclusive rigging services, both entities aim to provide clients with comprehensive event solutions, further solidifying Baltimore as a premier destination for gatherings of all sizes.

“Projection has been with us for over 17 years and continues their unparalleled partnership. They engage our clients, regardless of the scope of work, with unmatched customer service that is a core tenant of who we are in Baltimore. No job is too small while still being masters of large-scale and complex productions. We really couldn’t be happier to count on their presence in our building for another seven years,” states Mac Campbell, Executive Director, Baltimore Convention Center.

About Projection:

Projection is a full-service, nationwide event production company serving the meetings and convention industry for over 50 years. Projection offers in-person, hybrid and fully virtual event production design and services including networking, presentation management, staging, sound and lighting services, capture, live streaming, overflow solutions and more.

About the Baltimore Convention Center:

The Baltimore Convention Center, located in the vibrant Inner Harbor area, is one of the East Coast’s premier event venues. With 300,000 square feet of contiguous exhibition space, approximately 85,000 square feet of meeting space (50 meeting rooms), and a multifunctional 36,672-square-foot ballroom, the Center has the capacity and flexibility for hosting a variety of professional events and delivering outstanding experiences for planners, exhibitors, and attendees.

The organization serves as a vital cornerstone of employment for Baltimore residents. With over 150 direct employees a remarkable 73% whom call Baltimore City home, the center serves as a significant employer, fostering a sense of local connection and pride.

