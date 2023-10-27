Project Management Institute Celebrates Excellence in the Project Management Industry with Winners of 2023 PMI® Awards

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading organization for the project management profession, announced the winners of the 2023 PMI® Awards during a reception at PMI® Global Summit, its annual signature event. The PMI® Awards highlight project professionals, PMI chapters, and published works that advance the project management profession.





Since 1974, PMI has honored organizations and project professionals whose passion, talent, and expertise have made the greatest contributions to project management and PMI. The celebration showcased winners of the PMI Professional Awards, Chapter Awards, Academic & Research Awards, and the coveted Kerzner Award in front of their peers and PMI leadership.

“Across sectors, transformation is critical, and project professionals are the people leading the change,” said Pierre Le Manh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Project Management Institute. “This year’s PMI® Award honorees model the qualities that drive the world forward. They turn challenges into opportunities. We must continue to honor and celebrate this excellence because it advances the field and our world.”

PMI® Awards:

PMI® Project and Organizational Awards:

PMI® Project of the Year Award – This award is the highest honor, recognizing a single project leading the way in the project management profession. Projects winning this award have achieved excellence of project management practices including superior organizational results, innovation, collaboration, and making positive impacts on society.

Winner: Caterpillar Prototype Battery Electric Mining Truck

PMI® Large and Mega Project Award and PMI® Small and Mid-Size Project Award – These awards recognize excellence in project management practices including superior organizational results, innovation, and positive impacts on society. Awards are budget-based.

PMI® Large and Mega Project Award – recognizes projects with budgets over US$50 million Winner: British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for the Reopening the Coquihalla after the 2021 Atmospheric River Event Finalist: Burns & McDonnell Key Crossing Reliability Initiative

recognizes projects with budgets over US$50 million PMI® Small and Mid-size Project Award – recognizes projects with budgets below US$50 million Winner: The National Bank of Bahrain’s Transformation Project – Tylos Finalist: Fujitsu Commonwealth Games Telecommunications Infrastructure Project Finalist: Alluvionic Space Force Rocket Launch Checklist Modernization

recognizes projects with budgets below US$50 million

PMO of the Year® Award – This award honors PMOs that add value to their organization by supporting successful strategic initiatives and demonstrating superior organizational project management capabilities, as well as having established a vision for value delivery and a positive impact on business results.

Winner: Mayo Clinic Enterprise Portfolio Management Office (EPMO)

Mayo Clinic Enterprise Portfolio Management Office (EPMO) Finalist: The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority PMO

The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority PMO Finalist: University Hospitals Enterprise Program Management Office (EPMO)

PMI® People Awards:

PMI® Fellow Award – This is the highest and most prestigious PMI® individual award, honoring professionals for their sustained service to PMI and the project management profession.

Jean-Claude Dravet, PMP

Steve DelGrosso, PMP

Deanna Landers, PMP

PMI® Eric Jenett Person of the Year Award – This award recognizes and honors an individual who made an outstanding contribution(s) to the project management profession or its practice through leadership, technical project management, and strategic and business management acumen.

Martin Härri, PMP, PMI-SP, PMI-ACP, PMI-DASSM

PMI® Rising Leader Award – This award recognizes and honors young professionals who made significant impact in advancing the knowledge standards, practices and ethics of project management.

Maher Aljohani, PMP

Olalla Garcia Pérez, PMI-ACP, PMP

PMI Educational Foundation (PMIEF) Kerzner Award for Excellence in Project Management – This award, sponsored by International Institute for Learning, Inc., recognizes a project manager who exemplified superior performance and outstanding project management methods, skills, and techniques, and their important contributions in business, industry, government, community or not-for-profit environments.

Laura Jones

PMI® Research and Academic Awards

PMI® Research Achievement Award – The PMI Research Achievement Award recognizes and honors an individual whose work has significantly advanced the concepts, knowledge, and practices of project management through a published body of academic research.

Professor Jonas Söderlund, Linköping University, and BI Norwegian Business School

PMI® Young Researcher Award – The PMI Young Researcher Award recognizes and celebrates emerging leaders in the academic field of project, program, and/or portfolio management with potential to make a significant impact on the field and practice.

Dr. Juliano Denicol, University College London

PMI® Linn Stuckenbruck Teaching Excellence Award – The PMI Linn Stuckenbruck Teaching Excellence Award honors faculty members for excellence in teaching project management curricula in higher education.

Dr. Juanita Woods, University of North Georgia

PMI® Donald S. Barrie Award – The Donald S. Barrie Award is for a paper that advances the PMBOK ® Guide in the field of design, procurement and/or construction by providing a useful contribution to the engineering and construction industry.

Hala Sanboskani, Arizona State University

PMI® James R. Snyder International Student Paper of the Year Award – This research paper award recognizes excellence in student development of original concepts in project management.

Mohd Fakhri Bin Mohd Noor, Heriot Watt University

PMI® Chapter of the Year Awards

The PMI Chapter of the Year Awards program recognizes volunteer efforts, motivates chapter leaders, and acknowledges their contributions toward achieving goals.

Category I – Chapters with 25-300 Members

Winner: PMI Santa Catarina, Brazil Chapter

PMI Santa Catarina, Brazil Chapter Finalists: PMI Lahore, Pakistan Chapter PMI Kazakhstan Chapter PMI Lebanon Chapter PMI Calumet Chapter PMI Gujarat, India Chapter PMI Senegal Chapter



Category II – Chapters with 301–1,500 Members

Winner: PMI Southern Italy Chapter

PMI Southern Italy Chapter Finalists: PMI South Korea Chapter PMI Puerto Rico Chapter PMI New Brunswick Chapter PMI Chennai Chapter PMI Kenya Chapter



Category III – Chapters with Over 1,500 Members

Winner: PMI Phoenix Chapter

PMI Phoenix Chapter Finalists: PMI Northern Italy Chapter PMI São Paulo, Brazil Chapter PMI Mumbai Chapter



PMI® Chapter Leadership Impact Award

In its inaugural year, the PMI Chapter Leadership Impact Award recognizes one outstanding chapter leader per mentor region for their extraordinary and/or meritorious volunteer service to their chapter, mentor region, or local community in which the chapter serves. The award review committee selected 12 recipients for 2023:

Michael O’Connor: President, PMI Minnesota Chapter

President, PMI Minnesota Chapter JoAnn Boehm: Trustee, PMI Buffalo, NY Chapter

Trustee, PMI Buffalo, NY Chapter Cindy Vandersleen: Past Chapter President, PMI Fort Worth Chapter

Past Chapter President, PMI Fort Worth Chapter Shane Cretacci: Past President, PMI Phoenix Chapter

Past President, PMI Phoenix Chapter Andreas Madjari: PMI Austria Chapter

PMI Austria Chapter Takeshi Hayama: President, PMI Japan Chapter

President, PMI Japan Chapter Himadri Chowdhury: Marketing Director, PMI Sydney, Australia Chapter

Marketing Director, PMI Sydney, Australia Chapter Tamal Banerjee: Public Relations Director, PMI West Bengal Chapter

Public Relations Director, PMI West Bengal Chapter Maher Aljohani: Senior Vice President for Central Region, PMI Kingdom Saudi Arabia Chapter

Senior Vice President for Central Region, PMI Kingdom Saudi Arabia Chapter Jose Sergio Torres: PMI Nuevo Cuyo, Argentina Chapter

PMI Nuevo Cuyo, Argentina Chapter Khalid Ahmad Khan: President, PMI Lahore, Pakistan Chapter

President, PMI Lahore, Pakistan Chapter Ayanda More: Former Vice President, Marketing, PMI South Africa Chapter

If you know a project, PMO, or project professional that deserves recognition, nominate them for a 2024 PMI® Award, opening in early 2024 at https://www.pmi.org/about/awards.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

PMI is the leading authority in project management, committed to advancing the project management profession to positively impact project success. We empower professionals to excel in project management practices through our growing global community, knowledge sharing, and best-in-class certifications—driving positive change in organizations and communities. Since 1969, our unwavering mission has been to advocate for the profession by offering life-long learning and connections to sharpen high-demand skills. Today, PMI provides professionals at every stage of their career journey with the globally recognized standards, online courses, thought leadership, events, and tools they need to succeed. With more than 300 chapters around the world, PMI members can network, find mentors, access career opportunities, and learn from peers, working together to drive greater impact.

Visit us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, facebook.com/PMInstitute, and on X @PMInstitute.

