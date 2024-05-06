Elite Appoints New Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elite, a leading provider of financial management and business operations solutions to the world’s most successful law firms, today announced it has appointed Stephanie Milikh as its new Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.





Milikh will be responsible for leading the company’s legal and risk management strategy, while overseeing its legal, compliance and security functions. Previously, she was General Counsel at Discovery Education, a worldwide edtech leader, where she led the legal and compliance teams. Milikh took up that role following the acquisition of Discovery Education by a leading private equity firm. Prior to that, she served as Director, Legal Affairs for Warner Bros. Discovery. Earlier in her career, Milikh held roles at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison in New York City and Baker Botts in Washington D.C.

“We are at a pivotal stage in our growth journey as a SaaS company, and we are delighted to welcome Stephanie to Elite,” said Mark Dorman, CEO of Elite. “Stephanie’s proven success and experience working in a SaaS environment will be critical as we continue to expand our services and drive our future growth. Her in-depth expertise and customer-focused approach will be valuable assets to our own teams and our customers.”

Milikh commented, “I am excited to join Elite during a time of rapid transformation and growth. I look forward to working with the team as the company continues to scale its cloud-based capabilities and bring its business vision to life.”

About Elite

Since its founding in 1947, Elite has transformed law firms with innovative technologies that are at the center of their success. Today, Elite is a leading, independent technology company that continues to develop cutting-edge digital financial solutions that drive success for the world’s most successful law firms. Visit elite.com to learn more.

Contacts

Media

Scott Addison or Jackie Hopkins, Infinite Global (for Elite)



ElitePR@infiniteglobal.com