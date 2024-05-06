Ex- DocuSign, Oracle Leader Appointed to 6sense Senior Vice President of GTM International

Andy Champion Joins Company to Spearhead EMEA Go-To-Market Strategies and Oversee International Expansion Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense®, the leading platform to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue, today announced the recent appointment of Andy Champion as Senior Vice President of GTM International. Champion’s impressive background brings over three decades of highly relevant experience to the organization which includes sales and marketing expertise at high growth, globally focused, private and public companies.





“Andy’s track record of scaling organizations, both in headcount and revenue, will be instrumental in our global growth plans,” said Mark Ebert, SVP of Sales at 6sense. “But he also carries with him a unique ability to foster and develop both a fun and high-performing team culture. With a new London office space opening soon, I am incredibly excited for this next chapter for 6sense.”

The announcement highlights 6sense’s growing influence in the B2B sales and marketing landscape, with continued expansion efforts into new geographies and verticals serving as a key business objective over the coming years. Account-Based Marketing (ABM) has gained significant traction in the EMEA region, as businesses recognize its effectiveness in driving personalized engagement and generating predictable revenue growth from targeted accounts. Growth within the EMEA region, specifically, has risen well over 30 percent year-over-year, outperforming many competitors.

The 6sense EMEA headquarters are relocating to a larger office space in London, emphasizing the organization’s dedication to enhancing market responsiveness with a stronger sales team presence within the region which currently accounts for a significant part of 6sense’s business.

“Sales efficiency is crucial, especially as the modern B2B landscape continues to evolve and becomes increasingly complex. Traditional sales and marketing tactics are no longer sufficient, and only those who innovate will thrive,” said Champion. “I’m thrilled to join 6sense during this transformative period and am eager to assist both new and existing customers in directly addressing their most pressing business challenges with 6sense solutions.”

