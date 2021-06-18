Home Business Wire Prime Day Phone Deals (2021): Early Google Pixel, OnePlus, iPhone, Galaxy Smartphone...
Prime Day Phone Deals (2021): Early Google Pixel, OnePlus, iPhone, Galaxy Smartphone & More Savings Monitored by Retail Fuse

Save on cell phone deals at the Prime Day 2021 sale, together with early OnePlus, Samsung, Google Pixel, Galaxy, iPhone & more mobile smartphone sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find all the top early phone deals for Prime Day 2021, including Galaxy, OnePlus, iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung & unlocked mobile smartphone deals. Links to the top deals are listed below.

In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to enjoy hundreds more active and upcoming discounts. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Fans of Android mobile phones have plenty to talk about with the flagship devices from Google, Samsung, and OnePlus. The Google Pixel 5, for instance, employs a dual-camera setup with ultra-wide and standard-wide lens options. The new OnePlus 9 smartphone, on the other hand, boasts improved natural color calibration along with an HDR mode for video recording. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series also sports upgraded camera arrays capable of a more refined and seamless zoom capability. Meanwhile, for Apple fans, the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max now include LiDARD scanners for upgraded night-mode shooting.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

 

