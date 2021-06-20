Prime Day Dell Deals (2021): Top Early Dell XPS, Laptop, PC & Monitor Deals Reported by Retail Egg

Early Dell XPS (13,15,17), laptop, monitor & PC deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring Dell gaming, business & personal desktop PC & laptop offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare all the top early Dell PC, monitor, laptop & XPS deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring all the latest Dell XPS 13, 15, 17 & more top-rated Dell desktop computer savings. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Dell laptop deals:
- Save up to 30% on a wide selection of Dell laptops at Amazon – find the best deals on Dell XPS, Dell Inspiron, Dell Latitude & more Dell laptops
- Save up to 26% on Dell XPS laptops at Amazon – check current deals & discounts on 2020 & 2021 Dell XPS laptops with Intel 10th & 11th gen CPUs, touchscreen displays & more features
- Save up to $414 on Dell XPS 13 laptops at Amazon – check live prices on Dell XPS 13 13.4-inch FHD laptops with touch display, Intel 11th gen processor & Iris Xe graphics cards
- Save up to 38% on Dell Chromebooks & 2-in-1s at Amazon – see current prices on top-selling Dell Chromebooks & 2-in-1 laptops with ChromeOS
Best Dell PC deals:
- Save on a wide range of Dell desktop PCs at Amazon – check current deals on Dell Inspiron PCs, Dell XPS tower desktop PCs & more top-selling Dell computers
- Save on premium Dell gaming PCs at Amazon – see the latest deals on Dell gaming PCs with 10th gen Intel core processors & NVIDIA RTX GPUs
- Save on Dell OptiPlex desktop PCs at Amazon – view live prices on 2020 & 2021 Dell OptiPlex desktop PCs for business, students & gaming
- Save up to $140 on Dell all-in-one desktop computers at Amazon – get the latest deals on 24-inch & 27-inch Dell all-in-one desktop PCs with mouse & keyboard, built-in webcam & more features
Best Dell monitor deals:
- Save up to 40% on Dell monitors at Amazon – check live prices on a wide selection of Dell monitors for productivity, content creation, gaming & more
- Save up to 25% on Dell gaming monitors at Amazon – see the best deals on 1080p, 1440p & 4K Dell gaming monitors with up to 240Hz refresh rate, Freesync, G-Sync & more features
- Save up to 40% on Dell UltraSharp monitors at Amazon – get the best deals & discounts on curved & flat Dell UltraSharp 1080p, 1440p & 4K ultra-thin monitors with IPS screens & more features
- Save up to 26% on Dell ultrawide monitors at Amazon – check current deals & discounts on Dell 34-inch & 38-inch ultrawide curved monitors
Dell offers a wide range of impressive computers, laptops, and monitors. The Dell Precision 5820, for instance, is a powerful computer tower that boasts enterprise-class features, including power supply swapping and storage scalability. The Dell XPS 13 and 15, on the other hand, are the top Dell laptops in the market, offering powerful performance in a sleek, compact, and stylish design. For monitors, the Dell S2721QS is a solid purchase, banking on its large and adjustable screen, 4K resolution, and built-in speakers.
