Presidio Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Presidio, Inc., a global digital services and solutions provider, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. This designation recognizes that Presidio has demonstrated deep expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud security goals.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Presidio as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized consulting services designed to help orgainizations adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“What sets our team apart is the constantly expanding skill sets and understanding on how to best meet each specific customer’s needs to deliver impactful business outcomes,” said Chris Cagnazzi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Business at Presidio. “Attaining the AWS Security Competency is another example of how our team stays on the cutting edge of secure solutions to help organizations around the world realize the benefits of the cloud.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN members with deep industry experience and expertise.

Presidio participates in nine AWS Partner Programs and its employees have obtained nearly 900 AWS Certifications across the DevOps, solutions architect, security, and systems operations disciplines to build, deploy, and manage complex cloud architectures. Presidio’s global team of engineers, architects, and developers have achieved several AWS Certifications, including AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer – Professional, and AWS Certified Security – Specialty. Presidio’s team maps deep AWS expertise with customers’ business requirements and AWS’ best practices to help them optimize the scalability, flexibility, and cost-savings of the AWS cloud.

Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation through secured technology modernization. Highly skilled teams of engineers and solutions architects with deep expertise across cloud, security, networking and modern data center infrastructure help customers acquire, deploy and operate technology that delivers impactful business outcomes. Presidio is a trusted strategic advisor with a flexible full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support and staffing services to help execute, secure, operationalize and maintain technology solutions. For more information visit www.presidio.com.

