PowerSchool Recognized with 12 Stevie® Awards in 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

For the third consecutive year, PowerSchool receives recognition for ongoing commitment to customer support and service

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today it has been recognized for the company’s ongoing commitment to customer support and service with 12 Stevie® Awards in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This is the third consecutive year that PowerSchool has been recognized by the Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

“We strive to put customers at the center of everything we do,” said Paul Brook, Chief Customer Officer at PowerSchool. “We’re thrilled to receive this recognition of our support, customer education, and success teams, who work hard to empower administrators and educators around the world.”

Along with a Grand Stevie® Award, PowerSchool was recognized in the following Stevie Award categories:

Customer Service Training Team of the Year – External – Technology Industries (Gold Stevie® Winner)

Customer Service Training Team of the Year – Internal – Technology Industries (Gold Stevie® Winner)

Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year – Technology Industries – Software (Gold and Silver Stevie® Winner)

Achievement in Customer Experience – Technology Industries (Bronze Stevie® Winner)

Best Customer Engagement Initiative (Silver Stevie® Winner)

Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy (Silver Stevie® Winner)

Best Use of Technology in Customer Service – Computer Industries (Silver Stevie® Winner)

Customer Service Employer of the Year (Bronze Stevie® Winner)

Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year – Technology Industries (Silver and Bronze Stevie® Winner)

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations’ and individuals’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year’s winners for their continued success.”

The Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie® Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie® Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

WE Communications for PowerSchool



we-powerschool@we-worldwide.com

425-638-7000