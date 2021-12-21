Power & Tel Recognized by VIAVI Solutions With 2021 Velocity Partner Award

Power & Telephone Supply Company has been awarded the VIAVI Solutions Velocity Partner STAR Award for 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power & Telephone Supply Co. (Power & Tel), a leading distributor in the communication industry, is pleased to be recognized by VIAVI Solutions with their Velocity Partner STAR Award this year. The VIAVI Velocity Partner Recognition Program recognizes and rewards channel partners that have demonstrated commitment to delivering outstanding results to help customers transform their business with VIAVI network test, monitoring and assurance solutions.

Power & Tel distributes communications products and solutions used to build and maintain communication networks to around 70 different countries, serving a wide reach of customers from top telecom companies to rural cable and wireless providers to electrical and utility companies. The company has been working together with VIAVI Solutions for years to serve and connect our expanding networks. Together, we work with our customers to create end-to-end solutions for building and maintaining their networks, and keep them meeting and exceeding the ever-growing standards of the communication industry.

“We congratulate our award recipient Power & Tel for outstanding achievements in 2021, and we thank them for their dedication to achieving common business goals,” said Barry Johnson, Vice President of Global Channels, VIAVI. “Together with our amazing partners, we create solutions that allow our mutual customers to command the network and deliver excellent end-user experiences.”

“We are very proud to receive the Velocity STAR award from our valued partner VIAVI Solutions. This award is a welcome recognition of Power & Tel’s dedication to serving our customers with the right suppliers,” said Melissa Seibring, Director of Marketing, Power & Tel. “After many years working together, I believe that Power & Tel and VIAVI have a strong reputation for delivering exceptional products with reliable service and expertise throughout our distribution network.”

VIAVI is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics. VIAVI works with a global network of channel partners, resellers, and distributors through the Velocity Partner Program. Built on a strong technology foundation and backed by a commitment to a best-in-class partner model, this value-based program empowers VIAVI partners with incentives, promotions, and tools to grow their business and offer the best possible service.

About Power & Tel

Founded in 1963, Power & Tel’s extensive distribution system provides service providers and contractors an effective way to get the wide range of products needed to build and maintain communication networks. As a WBENC-certified Women-Owned Business and value-add partner, the company also offers efficient solutions for the management of material and transactions, asset visibility, and maximizing resource and facility capacity. Company headquarters are located in Piperton, TN, with branch offices and distribution centers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. Power & Tel’s inventory, experience and technologies can help reduce costs within your supply chain and allow you to reach your profit objectives. To learn more visit www.ptsupply.com or call 800-238-7514.

Contacts

