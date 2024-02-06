Home Business Wire Poland Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: Transaction Value will Increase from...
Poland Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: Transaction Value will Increase from $7 Billion in 2023 to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Poland Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application – Q2 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


Conversational commerce industry in Poland is expected to grow by 24.9% on annual basis to reach US$7.0 billion in 2023.

The conversational commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 22.3% during 2022-2028. The conversational commerce transaction value in the country will increase from US$7.0 billion in 2023 to reach US$19.1 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of conversational commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of conversational commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Poland Conversational Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast in Poland.
  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors: Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
  • Insights into Opportunity by products: Get market dynamics by key products of conversational commerce.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities.
  • Develop proactive and lucrative business strategies through market intelligence and forward-looking analysis of conversational market opportunities in Poland.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 115
Forecast Period 2023 – 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.98 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $19.08 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.2%
Regions Covered Poland

Scope

Poland Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

  • Transaction Value
  • Transaction Volume
  • Average Value Per Transaction

Poland Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

  • AI-Based Virtual Assistants
  • Non-Intelligent Chatbot

Poland Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

  • Chatbots
  • Digital Voice Assistants
  • OTT Messaging
  • RCS Messaging

Poland Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots

  • Web-Based
  • App-Based

Poland Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors

  • Retail Shopping
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Online Food Service
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Healthcare and Wellness
  • Financial Services
  • Technology Products and Services
  • Other Sectors

Poland Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering

  • Retail Shopping By Chatbots
  • Travel & Hospitality By Chatbots
  • Online Food Service By Chatbots
  • Media and Entertainment By Chatbots
  • Healthcare and Wellness By Chatbots
  • Financial Services By Chatbots
  • Technology Products and Services By Chatbots
  • Other Sectors By Chatbots
  • Retail Shopping By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Travel & Hospitality By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Online Food Service By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Media and Entertainment By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Healthcare and Wellness By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Financial Services By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Technology Products and Services By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Other Sectors By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Retail Shopping By OTT Messaging
  • Travel & Hospitality By OTT Messaging
  • Online Food Service By OTT Messaging
  • Media and Entertainment By OTT Messaging
  • Healthcare and Wellness By OTT Messaging
  • Financial Services By OTT Messaging
  • Technology Products and Services By OTT Messaging
  • Other Sectors By OTT Messaging
  • Retail Shopping By RCS Messaging
  • Travel & Hospitality By RCS Messaging
  • Online Food Service By RCS Messaging
  • Media and Entertainment By RCS Messaging
  • Healthcare and Wellness By RCS Messaging
  • Financial Services By RCS Messaging
  • Technology Products and Services By RCS Messaging
  • Other Sectors By RCS Messaging

Poland Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size

  • Large Enterprise
  • Medium-Sized Enterprise
  • Small Enterprise

Poland Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market

Poland Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application

  • Software Application
  • IT Services
  • Consulting Services

Poland Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors

  • Retail Shopping
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Online Food Service
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Healthcare and Wellness
  • Financial Services
  • Technology Products and Services
  • Other Sectors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hd2fx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

