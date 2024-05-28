Iron Bow Featured on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNSP500—Iron Bow Technologies, the next-generation technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Iron Bow Technologies number 41 on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.





CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark for many of the channel’s most successful companies. This year’s list of companies represents a combined revenue of more than $500.7 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

“We greatly appreciate this acknowledgment as one of the top solution providers in the country,” said Rene LaVigne, President and CEO, of Iron Bow Technologies. “Iron Bow’s success stems from our close industry partnerships and unwavering commitment to providing customers with innovative solutions that help them solve their most difficult challenges.”

“Ranking on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list’s leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year’s Solution Provider 500!”

CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a next-generation IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the defense, government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

