Nucleus Research Releases 2024 Marketing Technology Value Matrix

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–As the marketing landscape has grown more complex and the number of tools required to manage marketing activities increases, organizations are prioritizing integration and automation to help predict customer behavior, tailor content, and manage campaigns more efficiently. This trend has accelerated mergers and acquisitions as larger entities strive to develop all-encompassing platforms that address various marketing needs and simplify customer’s technology infrastructures.

“AI and automation are making it easier than ever to personalize customer interactions,” said Senior Analyst Cameron Marsh. “As the number and complexity of these tools has grown, the industry has shown a preference for solutions that offer seamless integration with existing business systems including CRM, ERP, and data analytics solutions.”

With more scrutiny on data privacy and regulations like GDPR and CCPA, marketing teams must also reevaluate data handling practices and focus on platforms that facilitate transparency and trust.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include ActiveCampaign, Creatio, HubSpot, Oracle, Salesforce, and Zoho.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include Acoustic, Adobe, Lead Gen & CRM, and SAP.

Accelerators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Act-On, Keap, Mailchimp, and SugarCRM.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Brevo, Demandbase, Drip, and Klaviyo.

To download the full 2024 Marketing Automation Technology Value Matrix, click here.

