PointClickCare Named to the Globe and Mail’s Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Company growth continues to fuel innovation and data integration across the care continuum

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PointClickCare Technologies, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights, today announced its recognition on the Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for the fourth consecutive year. Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian businesses on three-year revenue growth, with PointClickCare earning its spot with three-year growth of 79%.

“For over two decades we’ve remained steadfast in our mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives of millions,” said Dave Wessinger, Co-founder and CEO at PointClickCare. “I’m incredibly proud of how we’ve grown as a team and how we continue to successfully grow the company. This award is a true testament of our team’s commitment to our customers and their passion to improve healthcare through technology.”

After 20 years of major milestones from capital raises, product integrations, partnerships, and acquisitions, PointClickCare has grown exponentially, inspiring a greater push to leverage real-time data to drive change when it comes to improving patient outcomes. Today, PointClickCare is one of the largest privately held companies in Canada, employing over 2,000 team members across North America.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage will be published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey. PointClickCare’s single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision‐making and improved outcomes for all. Over 27,000 long‐term post‐acute care providers, and 2,700 hospitals use PointClickCare today, enabling care collaboration and value‐based care delivery for millions of lives across North America.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

