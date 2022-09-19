Point2 Unveils RangeXtender2 Enabling 40 km Reach for 5G, Edge and Cloud Networks

New Module Reference Design with PAM4/NRZ SoC Expands 5G Ecosystem Options for Module and Network Equipment Manufacturers

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#40km—ECOC 2022 – Point2 Technology, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power connectivity SoC solutions for cloud and 5G infrastructure, today introduced the 5G RangeXtender2 reference design featuring the company’s new system-on-chip (SoC) with proprietary electronic dispersion compensation (EDC) technology. PAM4/NRZ module products based on the RangeXtender2 reference design and SoC can extend the reach of 5G, edge and cloud fronthaul and backhaul networks to 40 km. By significantly increasing the range of existing fiber transmission paths, RangeXtender2 enables a reduction of up to 25 percent in total cost of ownership for 5G network connectivity deployments.

The RangeXtender2 provides dual-signal PAM4 and NRZ modulation to extend optical network distances while ensuring full data integrity. Capable of speed-switching between PAM4 and NRZ modes, a single SoC can support multiple lines of module products (including PAM4, NRZ and DWDM) and is tunable to address a variety of network requirements globally. This flexible ecosystem approach will help expand access use cases such as 5G fronthaul/backhaul networks and cable operator networks, enabling multiple system operators (MSOs) to scale their existing networks from 10G to 25G DWDM and deliver more digital services to consumers.

“Our new RangeXtender2 module reference design based on our new SoC extends the reach of existing fiber infrastructure to 40 km,” said Sean Park, CEO of Point2 Technology. “The RangeXtender2 module enables lower cost of ownership while enhancing link performance on aging fiber infrastructure by reducing the need for costly fiber extension, dispersion compensation filters and amplification. With the launch of our RangeXtender2 reference design and SoC, we’ve become a leading mixed-signal SoC supplier for interconnect solutions powering the next generation of data center and 5G networks for cable operators and MSOs.”

At the heart of the RangeXtender2 module is a new, purpose-built SoC featuring a world-class PAM4 modulation engine. The SoC extends the reach of 5G fronthaul/backhaul and MSO networks by cutting data frequency in half while maintaining full signal quality and maintaining legacy compatibility through NRZ mode for the host-side interface. The SoC also integrates Point2’s proprietary EDC engine, which combines two lanes of bidirectional clock-and-data recovery (CDR) and EDC with a CDR/retimer. This approach minimizes distortion caused by dispersion, reduces bit-error rates and simplifies integration into today’s SFP28 module products.

The RangeXtender2 module converts electrical NRZ modulation to optical PAM-4 modulation, which has half the data frequency (12.5 Gbaud) compared to NRZ (25 Gbaud). This half-rate optical PAM4 mode is more immune to optical dispersion and can reduce module cost by enabling developers to use existing 10G components. The analog EDC filter flawlessly compensates for directly modulated laser (DML) chirp dispersion, reducing transmitter optical subassembly (TOSA) cost. RangeXtender2 also features a linear receiver optical subassembly (ROSA) that enables multiple module suppliers to deliver a range of PAM4 and NRZ solutions.

The new SoC offers two different modes of operation: 25 Gbps NRZ-EDC mode and 25 Gbps NRZ (25 Gbaud)-to-PAM4 (12.5 Gbaud) mode. While the NRZ-to-PAM4 mode offers the benefit of using 10 Gbps TOSA/ROSA for 25 Gbps transmission and longer reach (up to 40 km), the NRZ-EDC mode provides more link budget margins (10 dB) than the NRZ-to-PAM4 mode. Module manufacturers can decide which mode they will use, depending on the distance and link budget requirements of their interconnect solutions.

Point2 has engaged in partnership discussions with Tier 1 module companies that supply the 5G ecosystem to accelerate ramp-up and provide diversity through multi-sourcing by delivering comprehensive hardware and software reference to accelerate time to market and reduce development cost. The RangeXtender2 module reference design currently supports 25 Gbps solutions with a roadmap to deliver up to 100 Gbps for future access networks.

Availability

Point2’s new PAM4/NRZ SoC is sampling now with the RangeXtender2 reference design, and production is expected in Q2 2023. Power consumption: ~640 mW/bi-directional lanes fits SFP28 power envelope. Size: 3.8 mm x 3.8 mm (1.0 mm max. height) form factor fits well in SFP28 PCB designs.

About Point2 Technology

Point2 Technology, headquartered in San Jose, Calif., designs and manufactures low-power, high-speed, point-to-point interconnect and range enhancement SoC solutions designed to meet the bandwidth requirements of cloud-based data centers and 5G infrastructure. Founded by an accomplished team from Marvell, Finisar and Samsung, Point2 is a leading innovator that is reimagining data center and 5G cloud infrastructure interconnects in the multi-terabit era. www.point2tech.com

