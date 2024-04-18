Plus Unveils PlusVision, Deep Neural Network-Based AI Perception Software for Next-Generation Vehicles

Perception software modules offer OEMs and Tier 1s cutting-edge perception capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Autonomousdriving–Plus, a global leader of autonomous driving software solutions, announced today the launch of PlusVision, AI perception software designed to be used in advanced safety systems, ADAS applications, and higher levels of autonomy. PlusVision utilizes the latest advancements in deep neural networks, including transformer-based models, to provide cutting-edge perception capabilities. The software is compatible with all vehicle types and supports a diverse range of hardware and compute platforms. Vehicle manufacturers and Tier 1 automotive suppliers can license PlusVision modules to build next-gen products.









“In the shift toward software-defined vehicles, software is getting more complex and needs to be decoupled from hardware in order to accelerate development efforts and feature updates over the air. We developed PlusVision as a flexible software solution with a future-proof architecture that can adapt to the evolving autonomy needs from SAE Level 0 to Level 4,” said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-Founder at Plus. “OEMs and Tier 1s can integrate PlusVision with their own automated driving platform, combining PlusVision’s leading-edge perception capabilities with the product customization they desire.”

PlusVision comprises AI software modules that deliver a high performance unified perception layer suitable for centralized compute and multi-sensor ADAS systems. PlusVision modules are capable of fusing together data produced by cameras and other sensors, such as radars and lidars, to generate a unified output.

PlusVision powers a wide array of automated driving applications including high performance automatic emergency braking (AEB), GSR-compliant features, parking assist, and next-gen ADAS L2+ to fully autonomous L4 products. It has been field tested with real-world deployments through collaborations with top global fleets, OEMs, Tier 1s, and infrastructure providers across the U.S., Europe, and Australia.

PlusVision combines Plus’s L4 perception capabilities with an extensive and diverse data set to create the most advanced driving perception system available on the market. It has accumulated millions of miles of driving experience across three continents.

PlusVision offers exceptional flexibility, automatically adapting to various compute platforms, sensor specifications and vehicle configurations. It delivers detailed outputs that facilitate the integration and fine-tuning of custom driving policies. This enables OEMs and Tier 1s to develop autonomy solutions across different trim levels with a single, unified perception layer.

Plus is a global provider of autonomous driving software solutions that span AI-based perception software PlusVision to next-gen safety systems, highly automated PlusDrive®, and driver-out SuperDrive™. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with operations in the U.S., Europe, and Australia, Plus is named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers and by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. Plus’s Open Platform for Autonomy is already powering vehicles in commercial use today. Partners including Bosch, dm-drogerie markt, DSV, IVECO, Luminar, Nikola, Scania / MAN / Navistar of the TRATON GROUP, and Transurban are working with Plus to accelerate next-generation transportation solutions. For more information, visit www.plus.ai.

