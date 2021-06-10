Playstudios Partners With Peppermill Resorts to Bring Players Exclusive Rewards at Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno and Montego Bay Casino and Resort

Hotel, casino, dining, and spa offers among rewards available to players on PLAYSTUDIOS award winning free-to-play apps

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its ongoing commitment to expand rewards opportunities for millions of players worldwide, PLAYSTUDIOS is teaming up with Peppermill Resorts to offer exclusive rewards at its AAA Four Diamond Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno, Nevada and Montego Bay Casino and Resort in West Wendover, Nevada. Through the partnership, players of PLAYSTUDIOS free-to-play apps – myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, myVEGAS Blackjack, my KONAMI Slots, and POP! Slots – will have the opportunity to exchange loyalty points for real-world experiences, special offers, and complimentary items at both properties. PLAYSTUDIOS recently entered into a merger agreement with Acies Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACAC, ACACU, ACACW) (“Acies”) which, upon closing, will result in the Company becoming a Nasdaq listed company under the ticker symbol “MYPS.”

The expanded playAWARDS rewards portfolio offers both midweek and weekend complimentary guest rooms, exclusive player rates, and free casino play at Peppermill Reno. The partnership will also include a selection of rewards available at Peppermill Reno’s sister property, Montego Bay Casino and Resort. Additional dining rewards at Peppermill Reno’s lineup of eateries and rewards at Spa Toscana will be added in the future as local and state-mandated pandemic guidelines and restrictions allow.

“Award-winning hospitality experiences and complimentary perks are the hallmarks of our playAWARDS portfolio,” says PLAYSTUDIOS Head of playAWARDS Rob Oseland. “Our partnership with Peppermill Resorts expands our ability to offer geographically accessible rewards to more of our players from destinations we’re confident they will enjoy discovering.”

Peppermill Reno, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021, is recognized as one of Northern Nevada’s premier resort destinations and is home to the largest poker room in Reno. Montego Bay in West Wendover is a multistate destination for gaming, golf, and entertainment at the famed Peppermill Concert Hall.

“Peppermill Reno is rooted in premier hospitality and we have long sought out partnerships with brands that reflect our values,” says Peppermill General Manager, Billy Paganetti. “Together with playAWARDS, we are giving millions of players the opportunity to stay, play, and relax in our world-class destination.”

Developed by award-winning mobile and social gaming leader PLAYSTUDIOS, the playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform connects players to a growing lineup of rewards from global hospitality, entertainment, travel, leisure, and lifestyle brands, including MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Maverick Helicopters, Gray Line Tours, House of Blues, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International, among others.

PLAYSTUDIOS games are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

Business Combination Transaction

On February 1, 2021, PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (“PLAYSTUDIOS”) entered into a proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Acies Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACAC, ACACU, ACACW) (“Acies”). On May 26, Acies announced that it has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders for June 17, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the combination with PLAYSTUDIOS. The Business Combination, if approved by Acies’ shareholders, is expected to close as soon as practicable following shareholder approval. The closing of the transaction will result in the Company becoming a Nasdaq listed company under the ticker symbol “MYPS.”

About playAWARDS

Created by award-winning game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, playAWARDS is an innovative, scalable, and cost-efficient loyalty marketing program that connects the world’s leading entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming companies with a valuable, highly-engaged audience of mobile and social gamers. By integrating branded content and promotional offerings into PLAYSTUDIOS’ portfolio of casual, free-to-play mobile apps, playAWARDS keeps its rewards partners top-of-mind while converting entertaining digital impressions into real-world brand engagement. The playAWARDS platform also provides partners with a powerful suite of management and analytics tools that offer deep, actionable insights into audience engagement and program performance.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About Peppermill Resort Spa Casino

Experience Energy Star-certified Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, Reno’s premier AAA Four-Diamond resort. Luxuriate in one of 1,621 opulent guest rooms, including the 600-room all-suite Tuscany Tower. Be pampered in the lavish 3-story, 33,000-square-foot Spa & Salon Toscana, featuring 24 treatment rooms, indoor pool, sun terrace, full-service salon, and Northern Nevada’s only caldarium. Enjoy 82-000-square-feet of slots, keno, and table games across the expansive casino floor and state-of-the-art race & sports book. Resort amenities include two remarkable geothermally-heated outdoor pools and three jetted spas, three designer boutiques, and the 9,900-square-foot fitness center. Embrace any craving at 9 award-winning restaurants, ranging from authentic Chinese to sumptuous steaks and seafood. Revel in Peppermill nightlife, featuring 15 bars and lounges including the iconic Fireside Lounge, and Reno’s largest whiskey bar, Terrace Lounge.

About Montego Bay Resort

The Montego Bay Resort features 552 rooms and suites with five room types to choose from, all the comforts are here during your stay. From a simple getaway to a family vacation, guest room choices provide as much space as needed to ensure comfort is a number one priority. Enjoy an outdoor pool, jetted tubs, and workout facility, along with three great restaurants including fine dining choice, Romanza.

