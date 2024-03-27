Planar Expands LED Product Portfolio to Reach New Markets and Better Serve Customers

Featuring the latest advancements, flexible price points and a skilled team of sales professionals, new Leyard family of LED products strengthens support for standard pitch, outdoor and rental and staging

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LED–Today, Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, announced an expansion to the company’s product portfolio with a new family of Leyard® LED display solutions designed to support standard pitch, outdoor and rental and staging applications. Available in the US and Canada for digital-out-of-home (DOOH), retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, and other mainstream applications, the new Leyard LED product offerings reinforce Planar’s commitment to offer a comprehensive portfolio of advanced visualization technologies that addresses an even wider range of markets and customers.





The Leyard LED products feature the latest advancements to support a broad range of contemporary applications such as bright, large standard pitch LED for outdoor signage and billboards, and simplified setup and teardown for rental and staging. The new solutions are available with flexible price points and new services and support options. This product release also introduces a skilled team of sales professionals who have extensive knowledge selling into these applications all over the world, bringing their experience and expertise to North America.

“These new solutions come at a time when we’re seeing growing interest in outdoor and temporary LED deployments with, in some cases, coarser pitches,” said Planar Executive Vice President Adam Schmidt. “This includes strong demand for rental and staging applications. We’re looking forward to expanding Planar’s footprint in these areas, and more importantly, better serving our customers’ diverse needs. It’s an honor to bring this to life with our Leyard family of LED products.”

An experienced team of experts will lead the Leyard product family efforts. This includes General Manager Jonathan Liu, Director of Operations Cherry Lu, Vice President of Sales Michael Huang and Sales Director Kevin Sun.

The Leyard family of LED displays is available now, with plans for expansion later this year. See Leyard LED displays at the ISA International Sign Expo 2024 in Booth #2941 April 10-12 in Orlando.

For more information, visit www.planar.com.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcast studios and virtual production and extended reality stages to government, corporate, and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage, simulation and production to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED displays, indoor LED video displays and fixed LED video display installations (Futuresource 2023). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia.

