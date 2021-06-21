Ping Identity Announces the Acquisition of SecuredTouch to Accelerate Identity Fraud Capabilities

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it has acquired SecuredTouch, a leader in fraud and bot detection and mitigation. By leveraging behavioral biometrics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning, SecuredTouch provides identity, risk, and fraud teams unparalleled early visibility into potential malicious activity happening across digital properties. Through sophisticated bot detection and account takeover protection, companies can leverage SecuredTouch to provide a more secure and seamless experience for their customers.

As SecuredTouch is integrated with the broader PingOne Cloud Platform, enterprise customers will have access to advanced signals, data, and intelligence to gain a greater understanding of fraudster behavior, and step up authentication when needed to stop malicious activity and reduce fraud loss. Customers will be able to deploy SecuredTouch as a stand alone solution or as part of the broader Ping One Cloud Platform.

“Identity isn’t just about knowing who customers are, it’s about knowing when someone is pretending to be a customer. As companies undergo massive digital transformation initiatives, the need for seamless, frictionless, and secure identity solutions to confidently understand both those situations is imperative,” said Andre Durand, founder and CEO of Ping Identity. “The acquisition of SecuredTouch accelerates our vision for cloud delivered intelligent identity solutions that combat malicious behavior such as bots, emulators, and account takeover.”

“This is a defining moment for our industry as identity security and fraud come together,” said Alasdair Rambaud, CEO of SecuredTouch. “Ping Identity’s enterprise proven and robust platform provides the perfect foundation for SecuredTouch’s advanced fraud detection capabilities.”

“Ping Identity is the perfect fit for our team, products, and technology,” added Ran Shulkind, co-founder and general manager of SecuredTouch. “We look forward to joining forces to accelerate our mission of bringing the most advanced fraud detection solutions to companies across the globe.”

About SecuredTouch

Founded in 2015, by Yair Finzi and Ran Shulkind, SecuredTouch is an industry leader in bot attack prevention, identity risk, and fraud intelligence. SecuredTouch helps organizations address multiple fraud use cases with one platform, including account takeover, bot detection, payment fraud and more. By operating continuously and without customer friction, SecuredTouch provides customers the ability to reduce fraud losses, catch risky behavior on critical digital assets, and increase security all while improving user experience. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, SecuredTouch delivers market leading solutions to clients in multiple sectors globally. For more information, visit www.securedtouch.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

