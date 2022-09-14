<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Pine Gate Renewables Executes 1 GW of Power Purchase Agreements

Corporate and utility demand is supporting continued solar project development and construction across PA, VA, GA, MS and TX

ASHEVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pine Gate Renewables, a leading renewable energy developer for utility-scale solar and storage, has successfully contracted nearly 1 GW of late-stage solar development projects. The combined Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) support enough energy production to power a major city, and it showcases the power of collaboration and creativity among industry stakeholders.

The executed PPAs enable the construction of ten new large-scale solar projects thanks to corporate and utility partners who envision a cleaner energy future. With an investment of over $1 billion in clean energy construction across the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Texas, these projects will bring strong economic development benefits to local communities.

“Our partners truly are the driving force in the growth of renewables in this uncertain environment,” said David Groleau, SVP at Pine Gate Renewables. “Solar gets done because partners are relentlessly driving forward their environmental commitments, no matter the market challenges or headwinds. These PPAs are a testament to our partners’ flexibility, creativity and vision.”

These projects are expected to be operational between 2023-2024. Additionally, Pine Gate has over 20 GW of solar and storage large-scale projects in development throughout the United States.

“Pine Gate is excited to work so closely with some of the world’s most respected brands,” said Ben Catt, CEO. “This demand is only the start to a strong renewable future.”

About Pine Gate Renewables

Pine Gate Renewables is a leading renewable energy company focused on project development and strategic financing of solar and storage projects throughout the United States. From coast to coast, Pine Gate Renewables owns and operates renewable energy-generating projects that create a positive impact on local communities and the nation’s environmental footprint. Headquartered in Asheville, NC, Pine Gate Renewables debuted at #37 on the Inc. 5000 list in 2021 and was named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list the same year. For more information, visit pinegaterenewables.com

