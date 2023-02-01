Phreesia Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the Third Consecutive Year

Healthcare Tech Leader Recognized in GEI, which Provides Insight into an Opaque Area of ESG Data Reporting

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, is joining 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and external brand.

This is the third consecutive year Phreesia has been included in the GEI, reflecting the organization’s commitment to supporting gender equality through an inclusive culture, board representation, pathways to leadership, pay equity and strong family-leave policies. In a recent report sharing key gender-equity metrics, data shows more than half of Phreesia’s total US employee base is women, 56% of revenue-producing roles are held by women and 41% of senior managers are women. Phreesia also demonstrates a high retention rate after parental leave: 100% of women who returned from parental leave during fiscal year 2021 remained employed 12 months after their return.

Phreesia promotes gender equality through initiatives including the Phreesia Women’s Network, an employee resource group with a mission to engage employees of all gender identities across the company. The network provides opportunities for mentorship, career development, advocacy and education for its members to continue to grow a healthy and supportive workplace.

“It’s an honor to be named to the GEI for the third year in a row, recognizing our efforts to create a diverse and inclusive workplace,” said Amy VanDuyn, SVP of Human Resources at Phreesia. “We pride ourselves on supporting all Phreesians through parental leave policies, inclusive medical benefits and career development opportunities, and look forward to continuing our commitment to equity and transparency in these areas.”

The 2023 GEI reaches globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Luxembourg, Ecuador, and Kuwait for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology, and utilities, which continue to have the highest company representation in the index from 2022.

“Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics.”

Phreesia submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

