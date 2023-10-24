PFU America, Inc. Unveils Innovative HHKB Studio

The All-In-One Design, Intuitive Controls, and Customizable Preferences Provide a New, Immersive HHKB Experience and Feature Pointing Stick, Mouse Button, Silent Linear Switches, and Gesture Pad Functionality

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PFU America, Inc., the primary authorized distributor of the award-winning Happy Hacking Keyboard (HHKB) in the United States, today announced the launch of HHKB Studio—a reimagined, all-in-one keyboard to let users complete any task comfortably and efficiently. Featuring cutting-edge, innovative Gesture Pads, a pointing stick with accompanying mouse buttons, and customizable key layouts, HHKB Studio, designed in cooperation with Huge Design LLC, is a first-of-its-kind keyboard designed for an immersive typing experience, regardless of profession, task, or location.









“In this age of rapidly diversifying work styles, computing environments, mobile devices and applications, our keyboards must also be versatile without compromising comfort,” said Daisuke Kutsuwada, President and CEO, PFU America, Inc. “The new HHKB Studio maintains the HHKB brand’s legacy of maximizing input efficiency via a brand new, all-in-one input device, while continuing to provide a superior typing experience for loyal keyboard enthusiasts and our community of professionals, creators, and developers.”

Making its public debut in 1996, the HHKB series design embraces a unique 60% HHKB key layout that prioritizes simplicity and efficiency. The HHKB Studio offers the next evolution in original minimalist design, while integrating key technological advances based upon customer feedback. Key features include:

Gesture pad functionality: HHKB Studio features four gesture pads—two on the left and right sides and two on the left and right front of the device—enabling users to unlock a wide variety of capabilities with an easy slide of their finger. This includes operations such as switching between windows or desktops, scrolling, and adjusting analog amounts like volume. Additionally, the gesture pads can be remapped to handle complex commands that allow for more efficient work in areas such as photo and video editing.

Pointing stick and mouse button: Featuring a pointing stick in the center of the keyboard, and mouse buttons below the space key, HHKB Studio allows for cursor operation right from the home position—eliminating the need for a touchpad or mouse while promoting a fully immersive and comfortable typing experience from anywhere.

Silent linear switch: Built with the philosophy of creating an experience that optimizes efficiency and focus, HHKB Studio introduces brand new, one-of-a-kind 45g linear switches with ultimate smoothness and minimal typing distraction. At the same time, this keyboard is hot-swappable, allowing maximum customizability for user’s key switch preference—compatible with regular profile MX-style 3- and 5- pin mechanical switches—so that each user can have their optimal typing experience.

Customizable key layout for one-of-a-kind keyboard: With HHKB Studio, users can build a one-of-a-kind keyboard to reflect work, hobbies, preferences, and usability. In addition to the existing HHKB keymap modification functionality, the new HHKB Studio keymap modification tool allows users to customize Gesture Pad settings. Additionally, users have the ability to create up to four key map “profiles,” with different key maps for each profile based on the application that is being used. These four profiles can be changed instantly by a simple key operation, and are stored in the HHKB Studio itself, allowing users to access their specific, customized key maps regardless of the connected PC or smart device.

Compatible with iOS, macOS, Windows, Android, and Linux operating systems, HHKB Studio seamlessly connects to up to four devices via Bluetooth and can also connect via USB-C. Since its launch, HHKB has provided a distinctive and highly efficient typing experience for users who appreciate high-performance keyboard functionality in a small, compact form factor, and, as of May 2023, has sold over 670,000 units worldwide.

HHKB Studio is available for pre-order on the Happy Hacking Keyboard website and at Mechanical Keyboards. Pricing starts at $329.00.

About PFU

Since its founding in 1960, PFU Limited has been headquartered in Ishikawa, Japan and expanding its business globally. In 2022, PFU joined the Ricoh Group. Based on the technologies cultivated through computer development, we provide a total range of IT-related products and services, including hardware such as image scanners and embedded computers, security and document management software and services, IT infrastructure building, and multi-vendor services in partnership with other companies. For more information, please visit https://www.pfu.ricoh.com/global/.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces, and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh’s global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16.0 billion USD). It is Ricoh’s mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future. For further information, please visit http://www.ricoh.com.

