PetPeople Taps OneRail to Expand Its Home Delivery Capabilities for Customers in All 75 U.S. Stores

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Logistics–Helping pets thrive is what PetPeople is all about. That’s why they wanted the best possible shopping experience for their customers, including 100% guaranteed timely delivery. With OneRail‘s shipper-centric last mile fulfillment solutions working for them, more PetPeople customers than ever before can now enjoy the convenience of same-day delivery of high-quality pet supplies right to their door.

“E-commerce and home delivery have become a big part of our business,” said PetPeople CEO Carrie McDermott. “Working with OneRail gives our customers the level of delivery experience they want and deserve.”

PetPeople, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, offers the kind of natural food, gear and supplies that caring pet parents prefer in each of its 75 neighborhood U.S. stores, and online at PetPeople.com. The leading fulfillment solutions that OneRail offers, including real-time visibility and connected courier capacity — powered by over 9 million couriers across 220 major U.S. cities — is just what a growing company like PetPeople needed.

“As a result of this OneRail partnership, we now can welcome even more customers for home delivery, by offering new options for people previously outside our delivery radius,” said PetPeople Director of Business Development Glenn Klava. “OneRail hit every implementation milestone for us and was ready to go in a matter of weeks — not months — which blew us away.”

“We understand that to a specialty retailer like PetPeople, one lost customer is a huge deal,” said OneRail Director of Enterprise Sales Brett Williams. “A failed delivery jeopardizes trust with valued customers, and the potential for repeat business. OneRail is here to keep that trust intact with guaranteed delivery and 100% compliance to keep customers coming back,” he said.

The partnership also yields another quality assurance advantage for PetPeople: the inclusion of a real-time net promoter score to capture customer feedback. After a delivery is complete, customers rate their experience on a scale of 1-5 and have the option to add a comment. The resulting data become part of the algorithm that ranks couriers for future deliveries, and only the highest-rated couriers display as options.

“What’s most impressive about OneRail is their team immediately understood the importance of going live in all our stores in advance of the holiday season — not just for sales, but for customer experience,” Klava said, “and they were easy to work with throughout this entire process.”

“We’re excited to provide PetPeople with the highest-quality customer experience for pets and the people who love them,” OneRail CEO & Founder Bill Catania said. “Through our partnership, PetPeople and their customers can have the peace of mind of knowing their deliveries are in the hands of the best couriers in the business.”

About OneRail

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OneRail is changing the face of fulfillment, with an advanced 4-in-1 last mile delivery solution that improves dependability, speed and cost. Between its massive national courier network of 9 million drivers, API-driven platform instantly matching deliveries to couriers, a 24/7 Exceptions Assist™ team that gets ahead of delays, and intelligent warehousing and micro-fulfillment to monitor inventory, OneRail combines top-tier technology with the critical human element. Available as a standalone platform or easily integrated with an existing TMS, OneRail helps global brands across retail, health care, construction and materials, and more optimize their supply chain workflow with an on-time delivery rate of 98.6 percent. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

About PetPeople

Equal parts neighborhood gathering place and smart retail store, PetPeople is all about helping dogs and cats thrive. Based in Columbus, Ohio, PetPeople is the neighborhood place for natural foods and quality supplies for dogs and cats. Its team of pet enthusiasts in each of its 75 stores throughout the Midwest and East Coast entertains and educates to create a unique shopping experience for customers and their pets. They strive to engage customers through sharing ideas and providing solutions that are real-life tested with their own pets. For more information, visit PetPeople.com.

