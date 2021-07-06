Perficient and Wacoal Design Tailor-Made Customer Experience with mybraFit™

Mobile App Connects Users with Personalized Wacoal Product Recommendations Based on a Hands-Free Body Scan

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the successful launch of the customer experience and recommendation engine behind a new digital fitting platform from Wacoal, a leading lingerie brand. The solution, mybraFit™, is being praised by prominent fashion industry outlets like Vogue as a digital fitting innovation providing users with personalized product recommendations and a custom shopping experience.

The current bra measurement chart originally created in the 1930s derives its sizing standards from Victorian-era shirt sizes. While women’s apparel expectations have since evolved, the standards used to measure and size bras have remained largely unchanged. When physical storefronts closed their doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, customers shifted their purchasing habits to ecommerce, further inhibiting the ability to get the right fit.

“At Wacoal, we pride ourselves on being trusted by women for fit, quality, and comfort,” said Miryha Fantegrossi, vice president of merchandising and design, Wacoal America. “Without brick-and-mortar locations, we saw an opportunity to bring the traditional in-person fitting experience to the digital world. The mybraFit™ app is a transformative solution that brings ease to the fit experience, delivering a tailored size assessment within a matter of minutes.”

To create an exceptional digital fit experience, Perficient partnered with Wacoal to implement a digital innovation strategy that redesigned the product recommendation and purchasing processes. Perficient incorporated customer experience, creative, and technical strategies to engineer the fitting journey, in addition to branding exercises to determine the overall look and feel of the platform. Perficient also conducted in-depth customer research to ensure the overall experience was intuitive and made customers comfortable using a mobile app to fit themselves for intimate apparel.

Wacoal chose Sizer Technologies, a provider in contactless digital body measuring solutions, to provide the AI scanning technology of the fit experience. Once a customer uses the scanning capability in the app, they answer four questions about their composition and personal style preference. A proprietary algorithm implemented by Perficient then assesses the data points and customer-submitted information and correlates them to create a personalized recommendation of Wacoal products that will best suit each individual user. The virtual imaging process is secure, and the app does not save fit assessment scans to ensure the privacy of customers.

“This application is an incredibly innovative concept that is transforming how we shop. Game-changing digital experiences come from the seamless blending of ideas with design, strategy, and technology to create what is next,” said Kimberly Czopek, senior digital strategist, Perficient. “Consumers using this application receive a truly customized recommendation. This is a remarkable advancement in the women’s intimate apparel industry, and we are thrilled to partner with Wacoal on this innovation.”

With mybraFit™, Wacoal has a new way to connect with their customers while offering a digital fit experience that provides an accurate and personalized shopping journey for every user. The app, along with Wacoal’s additional sizing tools and fit guides, are available on Wacoal-America.com/find-your-fit.

With more than 20 years of digital experience expertise, Perficient understands that a customer’s journey is not linear. Every customer sets their own standards, and Perficient’s customer experience and design solutions help businesses create compelling and engaging experiences driven by customer expectations. For more information about Perficient’s customer experience, commerce solutions, and consumer markets expertise, subscribe to Perficient’s blog, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

About Wacoal

Established in 1985, Wacoal is the leading lingerie brand that women trust for fit, quality, and comfort. Wacoal pioneered the art of bra fitting, and today, their Fit Experts help women find the sizes that make them look and feel their best. Never satisfied with the status quo, their designers keep a finger on the pulse of the fashion industry. They are always looking for new and better ways to deliver bras that meet the expectations of modern women for comfort, quality, and performance. For more information visit https://www.wacoal-america.com/. For press inquiries contact wacaol@factorypr.com.

