Percona Celebrates Aggressive Growth and Commitment to Open Source Databases

44 percent growth in Annual Recurring Revenue Validates Customer Demand For Database Expertise and Products

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#database—Percona, a leader in open source database software and services, celebrated record growth for Q3 2021, including 44 percent Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth year over year. With more than 10 million downloads of its open source projects and tools, Percona actively enables developers and database administrators in their roles powering business applications.

Percona brings together database distributions alongside open source tools and contributions to build enterprise-ready database products. This model represents the potential of the open source approach to make a real difference in how developers build the applications that their companies need and how DBAs manage their database environment most effectively.

“We support global retail customers with their critical payment infrastructure, and we plan ahead so that we can always deliver what our customers need. Percona offers round-the-clock expert support to ensure our databases are running at peak performance. We can rely on Percona’s unbiased approach as we consider any future deployments too,” said Delia Pedersoli, Chief Operating Officer at MultiPay.

Percona continues to take an independent approach to open source and databases, collaborating with a wide range of organizations across industries. Since inception, the company’s services and support expertise for managing, scaling, and optimizing database performance has been infrastructure agnostic. This supports customers to achieve value faster, deliver better availability for their applications and achieve flexibility in deployment to help their organizations win. Percona has recently expanded its approach, including the recent announcement of its new unified Percona Platform for multiple database distributions, management tools, private Database as a Service (DBaaS), and support.

“Our future as a company is based on packaging up our skills and experience in new ways, beginning with Percona Platform. The platform will make it easier for developers and DBAs to get the value of the work that we have put in over the years, bringing everything together in one place. We’ll continue to support customers running individual databases, whether they are running our distributions or not, as this is part of the value that open source provides to the market, as well as expanding how we deliver our expertise over time,” said Ann Schlemmer, President at Percona.

“Over the last decade-plus, the typical enterprise has seen a dramatic expansion in the number and type of databases leveraged. In many cases, the only thing that the databases have had in common was the fact that they were open source,” said Stephen O’Grady, Principal Analyst with RedMonk. “This presented challenges for buyers, however, as negotiating with an ever-growing number of infrastructure vendors was both difficult to scale and limited the leverage buyers could bring to bear. What many have been looking for is a single vendor to supply them with support for multiple databases, and this is the exact opportunity Percona has targeted.”

Percona was founded to support companies that wanted to run open source databases for their applications and remains fully committed to the ideals of free and open source software. The company celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2021, and has grown by embracing remote work and flexibility from the start. Today, Percona has staff based across 42 countries.

An overview of Percona’s anniversary is available at https://www.percona.com/about-percona/15th-anniversary and Percona Platform is available as a preview at https://www.percona.com/platform-preview.

About Percona

Databases run better with Percona. Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class products, support and services for a range of open source databases including MySQL®, MariaDB®, MongoDB®, and PostgreSQL across traditional deployments, cloud-based platforms and hybrid IT environments. The company is committed to supporting open source as an approach to software licensing, development and deployment – its database management tools are used by millions of application developers, database administrators and IT professionals worldwide.

Percona equips businesses with the freedom to choose, the freedom to create, and the freedom to make a difference — helping them scale with speed as they grow. The company supports global brands such as PayPal, Vimeo, RockStar Games, Duolingo, Fiserv, Slack, Cisco Systems, and Rent the Runway, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

