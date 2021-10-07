Percona Announces General Availability of Kubernetes Operator for PostgreSQL, Expands Managed Services

Percona Distribution for PostgreSQL Operator will build upon Percona’s leading software, services, and support for PostgreSQL

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Percona, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced the general availability of its new Kubernetes Operator for PostgreSQL. This helps developers and DevOps teams to simplify how they manage and automate their PostgreSQL database deployments alongside applications.

Percona is also expanding its Managed Services offering around PostgreSQL. Percona Managed Services help developer teams to manage and improve database performance for their implementations. The team delivers services that allow companies to stabilize their applications as they scale up, and then focus on reviewing application performance, implementing business continuity, and tuning queries over time.

Percona’s business around PostgreSQL has grown significantly over the past few years based on availability of more services and the company’s own distribution of the open source database. The company has seen an average 145 percent Year-on-Year growth around PostgreSQL over the past two years.

Percona Distribution for PostgreSQL Kubernetes Operator



Percona Distribution for PostgreSQL Operator manages the orchestration of container images to ensure a self-healing, consistent, and secure Kubernetes-based deployment. The Operator manages the configuration and setup of PostgreSQL clusters that allow technical teams to:

Create a Percona Distribution for PostgreSQL environment with no single point of failure, spanning multiple regions or availability zones

Scale clusters up or down by changing the size parameter to add or remove members of the cluster

Automate backups by configuring pgBackRest backups to run on a scheduled basis and support simple restores

Provide point-in-time recovery, allowing teams to roll back the cluster to a specific time, transaction ID, or recovery point.

Automate cluster recovery from node failure.

TLS encryption and support for private data registries to enhance security.

Percona Distribution for PostgreSQL Operator is freely available and fully supported, complemented by industry-leading support and open source tools.

Percona Managed Services expansion



Many companies have mission-critical applications which depend on their PostgreSQL database environment. Percona brings world-class database expertise and open source values to provide a comprehensive, responsive, and cost-effective plan to help businesses succeed. The company is expanding these services to help customers with their PostgreSQL deployments, including migration and updates to version 14.

Percona has substantial experience working with customers to get the most out of PostgreSQL for their applications, as well as supporting PostgreSQL alongside other open source databases like MySQL and MongoDB. The Linux Foundation Open Source Jobs Report for 2021 found that 92 percent of hiring managers had problems recruiting open source talent. “Companies are growing rapidly yet find it difficult to attract and hire qualified candidates in today’s labor market, especially around areas like databases. These teams need help transitioning from what worked fine for a few customers to operating those database instances at scale. Percona Managed Services provides the expertise and experience to support those specific deployment needs, so application deployments can run successfully and operating costs can be controlled,” said Nick Herring, Director of Managed Services at Percona.

In its case study on implementing PostgreSQL with Percona, Katrien Thorré, Director at Recip-e, an electronic prescription provider based in Belgium, commented, “Working with ICT service provider Proximus, we implemented a new database deployment across multiple data centers based on PostgreSQL and we chose Percona to support that deployment. The swift and precise support from the Percona team enabled us to optimize our deployment, remove problems, and improve system performance and availability.”

“Percona’s technical support is very efficient and helpful, ensuring that reported issues are swiftly resolved. The Consulting team supported us in adopting Percona PostgreSQL Distribution, providing us with the best solutions and ensuring our databases are stable, scalable, and highly available,” added Julio Alvarez, Open Source DBA at Solera.

Percona partners with enterprises to maximize application performance and ensure their open source databases achieve high performance levels regardless of the architecture on which it is built, and where it is deployed.

Technical teams can run PostgreSQL in a public or private cloud, on-premise, or a hybrid environment. They have 24/7 access to Percona’s open source database experts, who have decades of combined experience in maximising scalability and performance across PostgreSQL environments.

