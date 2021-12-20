Home Business Wire PCI Pal Provides Secure, Compliant Payments for Talkdesk Global Customers
Business Wire

PCI Pal Provides Secure, Compliant Payments for Talkdesk Global Customers

di Business Wire

Joint Talkdesk, PCI Pal customer relationships expand to include Air Business, Metabolic Living, Resideo, Scotts, Tucows, and Weekendesk

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCI Pal® (LON: PCIP), the global provider of secure payment solutions, is working closely with Talkdesk, the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, to provide a growing list of customers with innovative customer service and security capabilities. The companies’ expanding customer list includes Air Business, Metabolic Living, Resideo, Scotts, Tucows, and Weekendesk.

As a Talkdesk AppConnect partner, PCI Pal offers secure payment solutions for Talkdesk to resell to thousands of customers worldwide, enhancing the Talkdesk suite of integrations, which includes more than 80 industry-leading applications that enable businesses to rapidly expand their contact center capabilities. With fraud on the rise – taking only 14 months to reach an added one million complaints according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) – companies are prioritizing their customers’ personal data more than ever and integrating additional security solutions into their contact centers. As Talkdesk helps companies build custom contact center solutions leveraging the Talkdesk CX Cloud platformTM, customers can further look to PCI Pal to ensure this process embeds advanced security practices into the solution to safeguard customers’ financial information.

“Our partnership with PCI Pal continues to grow as organizations increase their focus on security measures,” said Robert Gavin, Vice President, Alliances at Talkdesk. “By choosing to complement their Talkdesk CX Cloud platform with a PCI Pal solution, businesses can combine all of the customer experience benefits Talkdesk delivers with a best-in-class security application.”

Talkdesk CX Cloud is an automation-first customer experience solution that optimizes customers’ most critical customer service processes. It includes Talkdesk AI and a full set of enterprise-level, integrated, CX applications for customer self-service, omnichannel engagement, workforce engagement, employee collaboration, and customer experience analytics.

“Similar to Talkdesk, PCI Pal takes customer service seriously and believes in not letting safety of the transaction interfere with the relationship between a customer and a company,” says Darren Gill, CRO at PCI Pal. “This partnership has benefited both companies, and with so many new customers already being added to our shared list, we’re optimistic for the future and what it holds for us as we meld customer service and payment security together in the contact center space.”

PCI Pal secures payments via business communications channels for some of the largest companies in a range of markets, including retail, logistics, financial services, public sector and utilities.

For more information on PCI Pal visit www.pcipal.com or follow PCI Pal on Twitter.

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal (LON: PCIP) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss.

Its mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact center.

PCI Pal is integrated to, and resold by, some of the worlds’ leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers.

PCI Pal products can be used by any size organization globally, and it is proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world.

For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pci-pal/.

Contacts

Jessica Robinson

pcipal@sourcecodecomms.com

