PC Monitor Volume Saw Its First Contraction Since COVID-19 Lockdowns Began, Signaling A Cooling Market, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCTracker–After five consecutive quarters of year-over-year shipment growth, the global PC monitor market hit an inflection point in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), registering the first year-over-year decline in shipments since global lockdowns began in the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker.

While many countries, especially in the emerging economies of Asia/Pacific, continued to show solid demand and fulfilled backorders, key markets in North America and Western Europe saw sizable contractions mainly due to a degree of softening in consumer demand. As a result, third quarter shipments were just over 34.8 million units, declining 7.2% over the same quarter a year ago (3Q20). Moreover, although improved in some respects, supply and logistical challenges persisted from previous quarters, which further cramped a market that was already facing rising prices due to cost pressures.

Company Highlights

As more workers headed back to the office around the world, commercial demand has helped to recoup some volume loss from the decline in consumer purchases. Commercial-heavy vendors such as Dell and Lenovo both outgrew the market and registered year-over-year growth. However, supply constraints and spending priorities also weighed in, bringing total commercial monitor shipments down 2% year over year. Consumer-focused vendors suffered even more as the total consumer monitor market shrank more than 12% year over year.

Top Companies, Worldwide PC Monitor Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2021

(shipments in thousands of units)

Company

3Q21

Shipments

3Q21 Market

Share

3Q20

Shipments

3Q20 Market

Share

3Q21/3Q20

Growth

1. Dell Technologies

7,666

22.0%

6,359

17.0%

+20.6%

2. Lenovo

4,238

12.2%

3,966

10.6%

+6.9%

3. TPV

3,971

11.4%

5,679

15.1%

-30.1%

4. HP Inc.

3,723

10.7%

4,711

12.6%

-21.0%

5. Samsung

2,875

8.3%

3,370

9.0%

-14.7%

Others

12,328

35.4%

13,417

35.8%

-8.1%

Total

34,801

100.0%

37,502

100.0%

-7.2%

Source: IDC Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker, December 2021

As demand cools, IDC expects a further stabilization in monitor component pricing and a slowing of shipments for the remainder of the year. Nonetheless, results from the first half of the year will carry 2021 to shipment growth of 4.6% over 2020 with volume reaching 143 million units, a level not seen since 2012. IDC forecasts 2022 to be a year of pullback with units expected to shrink a little more than 2% compared to 2021, followed by a near flatlining as the market returns to a replacement-driven dynamic.

“We expect the market to achieved peak volume as we end 2021 with the highest shipment levels since 2012,” said Jay Chou, research manager for IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker. “Even as things settle back down, we still see areas of opportunity in the years ahead. Commercial segments will once again be the main driver of this space, but consumers will also refresh upon a much bigger installed base, which expanded during these challenging times. We believe the changes wrought by the permanency of hybrid work and flexible learning will enable faster refresh rates across all user segments.”

A graphic illustrating IDC’s 2019-2025 forecast for the worldwide PC monitor market is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker gathers detailed market data in over 90 countries. The research includes historical and forecast trend analysis among other data.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, company share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

For more information, or to subscribe to the research, please contact Kathy Nagamine at 650-350-6423 or knagamine@idc.com.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,200 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Jay Chou

jchou@idc.com
650-350-6464

Michael Shirer

press@idc.com
508-935-4200

