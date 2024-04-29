PC Gaming Week 2024 Downloads to Newegg

Deals on gaming computers, laptops, components, monitors and more will help gamers get all their gear before summer
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #newegg—Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global e-commerce company specializing in computers and consumer electronics, today launched PC Gaming Week 2024, a sale to offer deals on everything PC gaming-related for gamers of all levels.
Whether it’s for an expert gamer seeking to level up their system or a newcomer eager to embark on their first gaming adventures, the sale helps customers seize deals and elevate their gaming experience.
Known for its massive inventory of gaming desktop PC systems, gaming laptops and components, Newegg is hosting a two-week gaming-focused savings event at Newegg.com and on the Newegg app. PC Gaming Week 2024, the initial sale installment, continues through the end of May 6 with PC Gaming Week Extended 2024, the second phase of the sale, running May 7-13.
With the summer months approaching, users are going to need an ultimate PC gaming setup to escape from boredom and hot weather. At Newegg, customers can save on a wide range of gaming essentials, including game consoles, VR gear, gaming desktop PCs, gaming laptops, digital game codes, headphones, peripherals and ergonomic gaming furniture.
In addition to PC Gaming Week, customers can always take advantage of more deals and benefits by joining Newegg+, Newegg’s new free customer membership program. Newegg+ takes the Newegg shopping experience to another level with free domestic shipping on over 1 million products, exclusive early access to new products, members-only deals, product warranty discounts, enhanced returns and dedicated customer service. Users need to have a free Newegg account and can then join Newegg+ for free at www.newegg.com/plus.
Some of the deals available now include (offers available while supplies last and subject to change):
PC Gaming Week 2024 Deals
Gaming Laptops
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IRX8H – 16” 240 Hz IPS – Intel Core i9-13900HX – GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU – 32 GB DDR5 – 1 TB PCIe SSD – Windows 11 Home 64-bit – Gaming Laptop
- Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop, 16″ FHD+ 144Hz Display, Intel 13th Gen i7-13700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 64GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB SSD, Webcam, HDMI, RJ45, Backlit KB, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Home, Grey
- ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED 15.6″ 4K UHD Touch, Intel Core i9-12900H, RTX 3070 Ti, 32GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, Windows 11 Pro, Blue
- MSI Pulse 15 – 15.6″ 165 Hz – Intel Core i9 13th Gen 13900H (2.60GHz) – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU – 32 GB DDR5 – 1 TB NVMe SSD – Windows 11 Home 64-bit – Gaming Laptop
- MSI Delta 15 – 15.6″ 240 Hz IPS – AMD Ryzen 7 5800H – AMD Radeon RX 6700M – 16 GB DDR4 – 1 TB PCIe SSD – Windows 11 Home 64-bit – Gaming Laptop
Gaming Desktop PCs
- Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Desktop AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 3.4 GHz, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti, 1TB NVME SSD, 16GB DDR4 RAM 3200, 650W GOLD PSU, 240mm AIO, 11AC Wi-Fi, Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- VTG Gaming PC Desktop Ryzen9 7900X (12 Core up to 5.6GHz 5nm),AMD RX 7900 XT 20G, 1TB NVME SSD, 32GB DDR5 RAM , 1000W PSU 11AC Wi-Fi, Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- VTG Gaming PC Desktop Ryzen5 7500F (6 Core up to 5GHz 5nm),AMD Radeon RX 6750 GRE 12G, 1TB NVME SSD, 32GB DDR5 RAM , 650 PSU Wi-Fi, Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- MXZ Gaming PC Desktop Computer, AMD Ryzen 5 5600 3.7GHz, RTX 4060 , 16GB DDR4, NVME 1T SSD, 6RGB Fans, Win 11 Pro Ready, Gamer Desktop Computer(R5 5600| RTX 4060)
Gaming Monitor
- LG UltraGear 32GP850-B 32″ 2560 x 1440 (2K) QHD 1ms 165Hz (180Hz OC) Nano IPS HDMI DisplayPort USB 3.0 G-Sync Compatible FreeSync Premium VESA Tilt Pivot Height Adjust Gaming Monitor
Gaming Keyboard
- Corsair K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Cherry MX RGB Red Switches: Linear and Fast, 8,000Hz Hyper-Polling, PBT Double-Shot PRO Keycaps, Soft-Touch Palm Rest) QWERTY, NA – Black
Newegg+ Deals (Available Through May 6)
Gaming Desktop PCs
- Skytech Azure Gaming PC Desktop – Intel Core i7 13700K 3.4 GHz, NVIDIA RTX 4070, 1TB NVMe SSD, 16GB DDR4 RAM 3200, 750W GOLD PSU, 360mm AIO, Wi-Fi, Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Skytech Shadow Gaming PC Desktop AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 4.7 GHz, NVIDIA RTX 4060, 1TB NVME SSD, 32GB DDR5 RAM RGB, 600W GOLD PSU, 11AC Wi-Fi, Windows 11 Home 64-bit
Gaming Monitor
- MSI 24″, 1920 x 1080 (FHD) IPS, FreeSync, HDR Ready, 100Hz, TUV Certified Eyesight Protection, 1ms, VGA, HDMI, PRO MP245V
Gaming Keyboard
- MOUNTAIN Everest Max Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Modular – Integrated Display Keys – Hot-Swappable Switches – OBS Controls Integration – Fastest & Linear – RGB Backlit – Gunmetal Gray
“As consumers turn their attention toward the start of summer, and step away from their busy schedules, Newegg is offering incredible deals on just about everything needed to accelerate into enjoyable hours of PC gaming,” said Jim Tseng, Vice President of Product Management for Newegg. “Customers already expect Newegg to be their best online resource for all their gaming equipment needs. Now, they can browse PC Gaming Week 2024 deals to be devoted to fulfilling sessions of gaming entertainment.”
About Newegg
Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.
