PC Gaming Week 2024 Downloads to Newegg

Deals on gaming computers, laptops, components, monitors and more will help gamers get all their gear before summer

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #newegg—Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global e-commerce company specializing in computers and consumer electronics, today launched PC Gaming Week 2024, a sale to offer deals on everything PC gaming-related for gamers of all levels.









Whether it’s for an expert gamer seeking to level up their system or a newcomer eager to embark on their first gaming adventures, the sale helps customers seize deals and elevate their gaming experience.

Known for its massive inventory of gaming desktop PC systems, gaming laptops and components, Newegg is hosting a two-week gaming-focused savings event at Newegg.com and on the Newegg app. PC Gaming Week 2024, the initial sale installment, continues through the end of May 6 with PC Gaming Week Extended 2024, the second phase of the sale, running May 7-13.

With the summer months approaching, users are going to need an ultimate PC gaming setup to escape from boredom and hot weather. At Newegg, customers can save on a wide range of gaming essentials, including game consoles, VR gear, gaming desktop PCs, gaming laptops, digital game codes, headphones, peripherals and ergonomic gaming furniture.

In addition to PC Gaming Week, customers can always take advantage of more deals and benefits by joining Newegg+, Newegg’s new free customer membership program. Newegg+ takes the Newegg shopping experience to another level with free domestic shipping on over 1 million products, exclusive early access to new products, members-only deals, product warranty discounts, enhanced returns and dedicated customer service. Users need to have a free Newegg account and can then join Newegg+ for free at www.newegg.com/plus.

Some of the deals available now include (offers available while supplies last and subject to change):

“As consumers turn their attention toward the start of summer, and step away from their busy schedules, Newegg is offering incredible deals on just about everything needed to accelerate into enjoyable hours of PC gaming,” said Jim Tseng, Vice President of Product Management for Newegg. “Customers already expect Newegg to be their best online resource for all their gaming equipment needs. Now, they can browse PC Gaming Week 2024 deals to be devoted to fulfilling sessions of gaming entertainment.”

