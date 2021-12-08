Paige Founder and Cancer Pathology Thought Leader Dr. David Klimstra Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–David Klimstra MD, Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Paige, the first company to receive FDA approval for an AI product in digital pathology, Paige Prostate, is a featured guest on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian this week. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Dr. Klimstra also serves as Medical Consultant at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Weill Medical College of Cornell University. An internationally recognized expert on the pathology of tumors of the digestive system, pancreas, liver, and neuroendocrine system, he has published over 425 primary articles and his research focuses on the correlation of morphological and immunohistochemical features of tumors of the gastrointestinal tract, liver, biliary tree, and (most notably) pancreas with their clinical and molecular characteristics.

Dr. Klimstra received his M.D. and completed a residency in anatomic pathology at Yale University, and he completed fellowship training in oncologic surgical pathology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“It was an honor to have Dr. Klimstra on our show to tell his story and share the incredible work he and Paige are doing to harness AI technology for health diagnostics and the treatment of cancer,” said Shegerian. “I’m sure our audience will be inspired and fascinated to learn about these game-changing innovations.”

