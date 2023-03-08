Ouster to Showcase High-Performance Digital Lidar at Spring Conferences

Ouster’s new REV7 sensors and Gemini perception software will be on display

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OUST—Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, plans to showcase its new REV7 OS sensors and Ouster Gemini digital lidar perception platform at select industry trade shows this Spring. Those attending can visit the Ouster booth for an in-person demo.

Upcoming Events

ProMat 2023

March 20-23, 2023



McCormick Place Convention Center



Chicago, IL



Booth #N7934

ITS Americas

April 24-27, 2023



Gaylord Texan Resort



Grapevine, TX



Booth #1407



Panel: Solving Challenges and Growing Businesses Through Smart Infrastructure

LogiMAT

April 25-27, 2023



Stuttgart Trade Fair Centre



Stuggart, Germany



Booth #6D45

Xponential

May 8-11, 2023



Colorado Convention Center



Denver, CO



Booth #4021

IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA)

May 29 – June 2, 2023



ExCeL London



London, UK



Booth #D17

Showcase Products

REV7: Ouster’s REV7 series features the all-new OSDome hemispheric sensor, as well as upgraded OS0, OS1, and OS2 sensors that deliver double the range, enhanced object detection, increased precision and accuracy, and even greater reliability. Improved detection performance on challenging objects such as tires, black cars, cables, fencing, or the forks on a forklift make REV7 an excellent fit for robotaxis, off-highway vehicles, and warehouse automation; and a combination of longer range, high point density, and upgraded precision make them an excellent fit for mapping applications.

Ouster Gemini: The Ouster Gemini digital lidar perception platform designed to monitor high-security areas with real-time alerts, optimize crowd and retail analytics, and accurately detect and track vehicles and pedestrians on roads to enhance public safety, making it an excellent solution for smart infrastructure applications.

If you would like to schedule a meeting with our team of experts at one of these shows, contact https://ouster.com/talk-to-sales/.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading global provider of high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, Velodyne Lidar sensors, and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports over 850 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

