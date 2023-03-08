Ouster to Showcase High-Performance Digital Lidar at Spring Conferences

Ouster’s new REV7 sensors and Gemini perception software will be on display
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OUST—Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, plans to showcase its new REV7 OS sensors and Ouster Gemini digital lidar perception platform at select industry trade shows this Spring. Those attending can visit the Ouster booth for an in-person demo.
Upcoming Events
ProMat 2023
March 20-23, 2023
McCormick Place Convention Center
Chicago, IL
Booth #N7934
ITS Americas
April 24-27, 2023
Gaylord Texan Resort
Grapevine, TX
Booth #1407
Panel: Solving Challenges and Growing Businesses Through Smart Infrastructure
LogiMAT
April 25-27, 2023
Stuttgart Trade Fair Centre
Stuggart, Germany
Booth #6D45
Xponential
May 8-11, 2023
Colorado Convention Center
Denver, CO
Booth #4021
IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA)
May 29 – June 2, 2023
ExCeL London
London, UK
Booth #D17
Showcase Products
REV7: Ouster’s REV7 series features the all-new OSDome hemispheric sensor, as well as upgraded OS0, OS1, and OS2 sensors that deliver double the range, enhanced object detection, increased precision and accuracy, and even greater reliability. Improved detection performance on challenging objects such as tires, black cars, cables, fencing, or the forks on a forklift make REV7 an excellent fit for robotaxis, off-highway vehicles, and warehouse automation; and a combination of longer range, high point density, and upgraded precision make them an excellent fit for mapping applications.
Ouster Gemini: The Ouster Gemini digital lidar perception platform designed to monitor high-security areas with real-time alerts, optimize crowd and retail analytics, and accurately detect and track vehicles and pedestrians on roads to enhance public safety, making it an excellent solution for smart infrastructure applications.
If you would like to schedule a meeting with our team of experts at one of these shows, contact https://ouster.com/talk-to-sales/.
About Ouster
Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading global provider of high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, Velodyne Lidar sensors, and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports over 850 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Contacts
For Investors
Sarah Ewing
investors@ouster.io
For Media
Heather Shapiro
press@ouster.io