Our.Love Company, a Relationship Tech Startup for Couples

Imagine how much better the world would be with just 1% more love. Today, a diverse group of experienced entrepreneurs and scientists, led by serial entrepreneur Tal Zlotnitsky, unveil a startup that has operated in stealth mode since April, with this goal in mind. Our.Love Company is building a relationship wellness technology platform, informed by science and infused with fun, that is focused on helping couples love more and better. The company's current offerings (www.our.love) include:





Podcasts – biweekly episodes featuring interviews with experts that educate and inspire couples. Available on familiar podcast apps such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, etc.

Articles – published weekly, offering guidance on cultivating healthy, loving relationships.

– published weekly, offering guidance on cultivating healthy, loving relationships. Couples Meditations– uploaded every other week, creating moments for much needed pause.

In early 2022, the company will launch its flagship product, the Our.Love app, a gamified, relationship wellness platform designed to combine the best of science, machine learning and popular culture. Early reviews of the app are overwhelmingly positive. “Easily in the top 10% when it comes to a positive reception from potential app users”, said Jennifer Axen, a nationally recognized leader and innovator in qualitative research and human-centered design.

According to findings from a national survey conducted by the founders and Survey Monkey, 81.3% of Americans report loving and appreciating their partner more and better – and vice versa – as one of their top three priorities. But couples crave guidance on how to strengthen their relationships and don’t know where to turn for help. This is why Zlotnitsky founded Our.Love Company.

To deliver on his mission, he recruited an all-star team, led by co-founder and president Tonya Coppin-Fox, founder and CEO of healthcare delivery organization Global R&S. In addition, the team includes Johns Hopkins Chief Medical Director for Employee Health & Well Being, Dr. Richard Safeer and other noted product and relationship scientists Drs. Larry McCullough, James Coan, and Leanne Campbell. Diversity is core to the company, as 50% of the leadership team, and the board, consists of women and/or minorities.

“Loving and being loved more and better are basic human rights and aspirations,” said Zlotnitsky. “We are building a platform to make it easier and more fun for couples to strengthen our love.”

For more information, please visit www.our.love

ABOUT OUR LOVE COMPANY

Our.Love Company, a privately held relationship wellness technology company, emerged after its founder Tal Zlotnitsky began to investigate issues within his own relationship. He wondered what resources existed to help create a more fun, in-tune, and loving relationship. Tal quickly realized that while there were services available, they didn’t proactively help to manage, maintain, and strengthen relationships. Our.Love’s vision is to become the world’s most innovative and inspiring resource for better, more loving relationships. Our mission is to empower love-seekers everywhere through marrying the best relationship science, deep machine learning, and a gamified celebration of love!

