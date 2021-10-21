Home Business Wire Our.Love Company, a Relationship Tech Startup for Couples
Business Wire

Our.Love Company, a Relationship Tech Startup for Couples

di Business Wire

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imagine how much better the world would be with just 1% more love. Today, a diverse group of experienced entrepreneurs and scientists, led by serial entrepreneur Tal Zlotnitsky, unveil a startup that has operated in stealth mode since April, with this goal in mind. Our.Love Company is building a relationship wellness technology platform, informed by science and infused with fun, that is focused on helping couples love more and better. The company’s current offerings (www.our.love) include:


  • Podcasts– biweekly episodes featuring interviews with experts that educate and inspire couples. Available on familiar podcast apps such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, etc.
  • Articles– published weekly, offering guidance on cultivating healthy, loving relationships.
  • Couples Meditations– uploaded every other week, creating moments for much needed pause.

In early 2022, the company will launch its flagship product, the Our.Love app, a gamified, relationship wellness platform designed to combine the best of science, machine learning and popular culture. Early reviews of the app are overwhelmingly positive. “Easily in the top 10% when it comes to a positive reception from potential app users”, said Jennifer Axen, a nationally recognized leader and innovator in qualitative research and human-centered design.

According to findings from a national survey conducted by the founders and Survey Monkey, 81.3% of Americans report loving and appreciating their partner more and better – and vice versa – as one of their top three priorities. But couples crave guidance on how to strengthen their relationships and don’t know where to turn for help. This is why Zlotnitsky founded Our.Love Company.

To deliver on his mission, he recruited an all-star team, led by co-founder and president Tonya Coppin-Fox, founder and CEO of healthcare delivery organization Global R&S. In addition, the team includes Johns Hopkins Chief Medical Director for Employee Health & Well Being, Dr. Richard Safeer and other noted product and relationship scientists Drs. Larry McCullough, James Coan, and Leanne Campbell. Diversity is core to the company, as 50% of the leadership team, and the board, consists of women and/or minorities.

“Loving and being loved more and better are basic human rights and aspirations,” said Zlotnitsky. “We are building a platform to make it easier and more fun for couples to strengthen our love.”

For more information, please visit www.our.love

ABOUT OUR LOVE COMPANY

Our.Love Company, a privately held relationship wellness technology company, emerged after its founder Tal Zlotnitsky began to investigate issues within his own relationship. He wondered what resources existed to help create a more fun, in-tune, and loving relationship. Tal quickly realized that while there were services available, they didn’t proactively help to manage, maintain, and strengthen relationships. Our.Love’s vision is to become the world’s most innovative and inspiring resource for better, more loving relationships. Our mission is to empower love-seekers everywhere through marrying the best relationship science, deep machine learning, and a gamified celebration of love!

Contacts

Jeanne Wallace

jeanne@829llc.com
978.853.3477

Articoli correlati

SirionLabs Surges Ahead in the Enterprise CLM Market, Nearly Doubles Revenue YoY, Announces Global Expansion

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company strengthens leadership position in the enterprise contract management market, expands executive team with strategic additions, opens three new...
Continua a leggere

GetSwift to Host Conference Call for Fiscal Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Friday, Oct. 22 at 4:30pm ET

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GSW #delivery--GetSwift Limited (NEO: GSW) (“GetSwift” or the “Company”), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics...
Continua a leggere

Idomoo Signs Six New Insurance Carriers, Expanding Relationships With Other Market Leaders

Business Wire Business Wire -
  NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalized video company Idomoo today announced the signing of two top 10 U.S. insurance carriers to its...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SirionLabs Surges Ahead in the Enterprise CLM Market, Nearly Doubles Revenue YoY, Announces Global...

Business Wire