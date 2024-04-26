Home Business Wire Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $1.69 Per Share
IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.69 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, May 24, 2024, to shareholders of record on Friday, May 10, 2024.


While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends will be reviewed quarterly and declared by the Board of Directors at its discretion.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 310,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local television broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with over 200 owned or partner stations in 117 U.S. markets reaching 220 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

Contacts

Investor:
Lee Ann Gliha

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

972/373-8800

Joseph Jaffoni or Jennifer Neuman

JCIR

212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com

Media:
Gary Weitman

EVP and Chief Communications Officer

972/373-8800

gweitman@nexstar.tv

