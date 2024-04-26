Identiv Sets First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 5:00 PM EDT

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), will hold a teleconference and webcast on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 5:00 PM EDT to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Financial results will be published in a press release prior to the call and available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.





First Quarter 2024 Earnings Teleconference Details

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024



Time: 5:00 PM EDT (2:00 PM PDT)



Toll-Free: +1 877-545-0523



International Number: +1 973-528-0016



Call ID: 243006

The teleconference will also be webcasted. To register for the live webcast or replay, please use this link. The teleconference replay will be available through May 22, 2024, by dialing +1 877-481-4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) or +1 919-882-2331 (International Replay Number) and entering passcode 50510.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the teleconference, please contact Identiv’s investor relations team at IR@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. For more information, visit identiv.com.

