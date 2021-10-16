OT Global Technologies and the U.S. Black Chambers Announce the Launch of Its Nationwide “Bridging the Digital Divide” E-Commerce Platform

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keeping with the commitment of minority business transformation, Eric L. Kelly, Chairman and CEO of OT Global Technologies (OTGT) and Ron Busby Sr., President of the United States Black Chambers Inc. (USBC) have launched a new program to help the USBC’s over 300,000 members leverage advanced technology to grow their businesses and bridge the digital divide. Technology has become essential for small and mid-size businesses to succeed in today’s fast-paced and increasingly more complicated world. The USBC platform provides over 8,000 technology products exclusively for its members.

OTGT and the USBC have a strong history in helping diverse businesses succeed—well before it became fashionable. “We have always worked hard to be the type of organization that stays focused on the needs of our minority constituency and working with OTGT made for the perfect partner to help us launch these critical resources,” said Ron Busby Sr., President of the USBC.

“I’m excited to join efforts with the USBC in this program,” said Mr. Kelly. “With over 300,000 members across the country, this launch gives us the national reach needed to make a difference in technology availability to this sector. Working with Ron’s national team presented an elegant integration into our over-arching goal of bridging the digital divide. The USBC takes great care of their constituency and we’re committed to extending value to their membership, ” he continued. Both executives hope this program will enable USBC members to leverage technology to grow and improve profitability.

“Needless to say, the last 18 months have presented so many challenges to our membership base and the nation as a whole, we are very pleased to deliver this portal which will help give our membership a lift and assist in getting us all going again as we approach the holidays and coming new year,” stated Mr. Busby.

About OT Global Technologies: visit – www.otglobaltech.com

About United States Black Chamber of Commerce: visit – www.usblackchambers.org

