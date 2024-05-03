Home Business Wire OSI Systems to Present at Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
Business Wire

OSI Systems to Present at Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

di Business Wire

HAWTHORNE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS), today announced that it will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Monday, May 6, 2024 at 12:45 PM ET.

To listen to the live web cast of the presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the OSI Systems website.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. We combine more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems, Inc. or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Contacts

OSI Systems, Inc.
Ajay Vashishat

Vice President, Business Development

310-349-2237

avashishat@osi-systems.com

Articoli correlati

Fonon Corporation Highlights Applications for Its Laser Cutting Technology in Agricultural Equipment Manufacturing

Business Wire Business Wire -
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fonon Corporation, a multi-market holding company, R&D center, equipment designer and manufacturer of advanced laser material processing...
Continua a leggere

Prism Visual Software Acquires Advantage Route Systems

Business Wire Business Wire -
MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prism Visual Software, Inc. (“Prism” or “the Company”), a leading provider of direct store delivery (“DSD”) and...
Continua a leggere

Omnicell to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery model, will present at the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php