Oriola Partners With HCLTech to Enhance Customer Experience Through Digital Transformation

ESPOO, Finland & NOIDA, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERPHCLTech, a global technology company, announced that it has been selected by Oriola Corporation, a leading health and wellbeing company operating in the Nordic region, to accelerate Oriola’s digital transformation journey and deliver enhanced customer experiences.


HCLTech will implement a greenfield SAP S/4HANA and analytics environment hosted on Microsoft Azure to transform Oriola’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise warehouse management (EWM) systems in Sweden and Finland.

The solution will leverage RISE with SAP delivering an end-to-end global experience platform (GxP)-compliant and validated solution for Oriola. Moving to an agile, cloud-based ERP platform will allow Oriola to transform and simplify their business operations, enabling them to modernize the application stack and optimize IT operating costs.

“This strategically important project will allow Oriola to better respond to future customer and business needs, strengthen collaboration across the company, improve transparency and support managing the business in a cross-market operating model. Through a common system, we will strengthen our processes and have access to common data, both of which will support us in serving our customers better,” said Mikael Nurmi, Chief Digital Officer, Oriola.

“We look forward to accelerating Oriola’s business transformation with our strong partnership with SAP and innovative product engineering capabilities,” said Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President, Europe and Africa, HCLTech. “We are delighted to participate in Oriola’s journey to becoming a forerunner in the advanced distribution of pharmaceuticals and in providing advisory services to pharmaceutical companies throughout product lifecycles, while further growing our business in the Nordics region and across the life sciences and pharma sector globally.”

HCLTech is an SAP Global Strategic Services Partner with over 25 years of experience in leading complex SAP transformation programs. HCLTech’s SAP consultant base has now grown to over 10,000 globally, with local offices and consultants across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Contacts

Meenakshi Benjwal, Americas

meenakshi.benjwal@hcl.com

Elka Ghudial, EMEA

elka.ghudial@hcl.com

James Galvin, ANZ

james.galvin@hcl.com

Siddhartha Bhatnagar, India

bhatnagars@hcl.com

