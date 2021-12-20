O’Reilly Wins a Gold Excellence in Technology Award for Its Industry-Leading Learning Solution

Brandon Hall Group Recognizes O’Reilly for “Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce,” Spurred by Pandemic-Driven Learning Demands

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced that it has won a Gold Excellence in Technology Award from the Brandon Hall Group. The “Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce” category recognizes the company’s new AI-driven features to accelerate remote learning. The pandemic-induced transition to remote work has redefined corporate learning. As a response, O’Reilly prioritized rapid innovation of its learning platform, creating two new features designed to help workers learn within the flow of work, wherever that may be.

The first, O’Reilly’s Superstream Series, was created in lieu of in-person events to help remote workers keep their fingers on the pulse of the technology industry. Covering the most important subjects and emerging trends in technology—including software architecture, infrastructure and operations, open source, data, and AI—the live virtual events help advance application and skills development. This year’s Superstream Series attracted 53,000 registrants, up 77% from last year. Momentum is expected to continue in 2022 as O’Reilly introduces new cloud, security, and software development tracks.

The second new feature, O’Reilly Answers, is an advanced natural language processing engine that helps employees quickly find solutions to challenging technical questions across a wide range of topics within O’Reilly’s platform. This enables employees to find quick, contextually relevant answers to their questions within the flow of work. Not only does this empower users to seek out the resources they need to get work done, but it also reduces time spent searching for information, giving employees more time to focus on projects that have a real business impact.

“While learning and development may not seem top of mind among all the challenges enterprises have faced since the onset of the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to give workers the tools and insights they need to succeed in hybrid and remote working environments,” said Laura Baldwin, president at O’Reilly. “As people continue to adapt to changes in the workplace, O’Reilly is meeting learners where they are to provide unparalleled technology and business training.”

“Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work,” said Brandon Hall Group’s chief operating officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. “Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies.”

All entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran independent senior industry experts, as well as Brandon Hall Group’s senior analysts and executives. Winners were selected based on the products’ breakthrough innovation, unique differentiators, value proposition, and measurable results.

For more information about O’Reilly, visit https://www.oreilly.com.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.



Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking, and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com.

About O’Reilly



For over 40 years, O’Reilly has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise through the company’s SaaS-based training and learning platform. O’Reilly delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information, visit http://www.oreilly.com.

