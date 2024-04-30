OPEX® Infinity® Automated Storage and Retrieval System Wins Prestigious International Red Dot Award for Product Design

MOORESTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for almost 50 years, is proud to announce its Infinity® automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) has been recognized with the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2024. The annual Red Dot Award design competition is regarded as one of the best-known and largest in the world, with winners selected by an international panel of experts who follow the credo, “In search of good design and innovation.”





“We are honored that our Infinity AS/RS has been named the winner of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2024,” said Alex Stevens, President of Warehouse Automation, OPEX. “At OPEX, we’re continuously developing products and introducing new technology that will help our clients solve their most significant business challenges. Receiving this award demonstrates the significant effort our development team invested to bring Infinity to market.”

OPEX Corporation’s Infinity AS/RS is a goods-to-person technology solution for warehouse automation, designed to combine unparalleled storage density, configurability and flexibility, and increase productivity, throughput and labor utilization. The system features wireless Infinity iBOT® robotic vehicles that can access the entirety of inventory and port stations, moving freely underneath and throughout the system without any wasted mechanical motion, saving both time and cost.

The Infinity AS/RS utilizes a unique interlocking system to store totes triple-deep, and the configurable rack design optimizes warehouse space despite any obstructions that may exist, such as columns or other equipment. This solution is easily scalable by adding more iBOTs, presentation ports and storage expansion modules. With its unmatched reliability and accelerated throughput, the Infinity solution is ideal for multiple applications, including omni-channel distribution, store replenishment, micro-fulfillment and ecommerce.

“OPEX is committed to delivering advanced technology that transforms our clients’ supply chain infrastructure,” said Monty McVaugh, Head of Product, Warehouse Automation, OPEX. “The Infinity AS/RS has been meticulously engineered to improve workflow, reduce costs and drive efficiencies. Our team is deeply grateful this innovative solution is being recognized with the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2024.”

The coveted Red Dot distinction serves as the internationally recognized seal of outstanding design quality. This annual competition is divided into three disciplines: Product Design, Brands & Communication Design, and Design Concept. Award winners are honored at the Red Dot Gala in Essen, Germany, and featured in the Red Dot yearbook, museum and online.

The 2024 Red Dot Award: Product Design jury was comprised of 39 experts from 20 countries across four continents. Submissions were received from 60 different countries. Award winners were selected based on numerous aspects including aesthetic appeal, functionality, and smart or innovative engineering, with all of these attributes demonstrating outstanding design as a common theme.

About OPEX

OPEX® Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,500 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

Contacts

Laura Evans



levans@opex.com

+1.856.727.1100 x 5012